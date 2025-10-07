Basra roadshow: necessity of developing tourism and border cooperation between Iran and Iraq

TEHRAN-- Iraq roadshow was held on October 6 with the participation of more than 50 tourism and investment companies from Basra province.

According to Miras-e Arya (CHTN), during the meeting, which was attended by local officials and private activists from both countries, strategies for expanding tourism, maritime transport, and health tourism between Iran and Iraq were discussed.

The program began with a speech by Ali Abedi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Basra. Then, Deputy Governor of Basra, Head of the Basra Tourism Department Hussein Al-Rafiei, and Basra lawmaker in Iraqi Parliament expressed their views.

Also, Hani Rastegaran, head of the Iranian delegation participating in the event, spoke on behalf of Iran.

Hussein Al-Rafiei also spoke as the head of the Tourism Association and a representative of the private sector.

During the meeting, various topics were raised regarding strengthening tourism and economic cooperation between the two countries, including facilitating the entry of Iraqi families from Basra to Iran through land borders, increasing shipping lines between Basra, Abadan, and Kish Island, and developing health tourism through joint cooperation between Iranian and Iraqi hospitals and tourism agencies.

Emphasizing Basra's extensive capacities in the field of tourism, the speakers spoke about the formation of a new and professional approach in this province and expressed the hope that with the continuation of bilateral cooperation, the volume of tourists between Iran and Iraq will increase significantly in the coming years.

The Basra roadshow is part of a series of joint programs between Iran and Iraq aimed at promoting economic, cultural and tourism interactions between the border provinces of the two countries and has been welcomed by activists in this field.

The Iraqi tourism roadshow, which will run until October 9 in the three cities of Basra, Baghdad and Karbala with the efforts of the Iranian Travel Service Offices Association and the participation of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, has prioritized the goal of attracting five million Iraqi tourists and exchanging 10 million tourists annually between Tehran and Baghdad.

KD

