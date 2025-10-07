Four museums open under Mostazafan Foundation

TEHRAN— Four new museums have recently been inaugurated under the Mostazafan Foundation’s Dafineh Museum Group.

The launch ceremony took place at the Dafineh Museum complex, attended by Hamidreza Soleimani, CEO of the Dafineh Museums, alongside cultural enthusiasts and officials.

The new museums, which have become part of the foundation’s expanding cultural portfolio, include the “Millennia of Art” Museum in Kish Island, the third phase of the Historical Cars Museum, the “Art Motifs” Museum, and the “Art Ornaments” Museum in Ramsar, complemented by the reopening of the specialized Dafineh Library.

Millennia of Art Museum in Kish

The “Millennia of Art” Museum, located in a historic 900-square-meter building on Kish Island, debuted over 320 priceless artifacts spanning various historical periods and artistic styles—from ancient civilizations to contemporary times—now accessible to the public for the first time.

Museum of Historical Cars

The third phase of the Historical Cars Museum features 75 meticulously restored vintage automobiles. This collection highlights the evolution of the automotive industry both globally and within Iran, attracting significant interest from car enthusiasts and historians alike.

Art Motifs Museum

The “Art Motifs” Museum showcases 78 works, including paintings, ceramics, and exquisite tiles. These pieces offer a unique blend of Iran’s visual arts tradition, integrating both classical aesthetics and modern artistic expressions.

Art Ornaments Museum in Ramsar

Located within the Ramsar museum campus, the “Art Ornaments” Museum displays over 200 artifacts of jewelry and decorative objects, dating from approximately 3500 BCE to 500 years ago.

These exhibits illustrate the artistic skills and creativity of Iranian craftsmen throughout the centuries.

Specialized Dafineh Library

Alongside the museums, the Dafineh Library reopened with a collection exceeding 7,500 volumes focused on art, history, archaeology, and related fields. The library holds rare and valuable manuscripts dating back 130 years, restored for use by researchers and the public.

Hossein Dehghan, head of the Mostazafan Foundation, officially authorized the launch of these new cultural institutions on Sunday. Since opening, the museums have seen strong public interest, especially at the Ramsar, Classic Cars, and Kish Island locations.

Visitors can enjoy two weeks of free admission, Soleimani said.

Plans for Iran’s first digital museum

Soleimani announced plans to establish Iran’s first digital museum in partnership with a Tehran-based AI Institute. Designed to offer global access to Iranian cultural heritage, the digital museum will feature two main sections: one showcasing physical museum collections, and another dedicated to new works presented through virtual reality (VR) and 3D technology, providing an immersive virtual museum experience.

Additionally, the first specialized encyclopedia-style catalog of the Millennia of Art Museum’s collection will be unveiled next week, with a presentation copy delivered to the foundation’s leadership.

Community participation welcomed

Soleimani emphasized the importance of public involvement in enriching museum collections, citing recent donations of ancient pottery from Yazd residents.

“All contributions undergo authenticity verification and are registered under the donor’s name, with owners retaining the right to reclaim their artifacts if desired, following directives from Dr. Dehghan,” Soleimani said.

The Mostazafan Foundation, tasked with social services for millions in Iran, manages the Dafineh Museums Group as part of its cultural and heritage preservation efforts. The foundation’s mission aligns with its ideological roots focusing on the oppressed (mostazafan) and their empowerment through access to culture and history.

