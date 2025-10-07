Iran-Iraq partnership goes beyond borders, says Baghdad’s top diplomat

TEHRAN – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has underscored the depth and strategic nature of relations between Iraq and Iran, saying the partnership between the two countries goes beyond geography and is rooted in cultural, social, religious, and economic bonds.

In an interview with Iraq’s official news agency, Hussein discussed Iraq’s foreign policy priorities, relations with neighboring and Western countries, the country’s democratic process, and efforts to tackle the ongoing water and climate crisis.

Hussein said Iraq’s foreign policy has evolved from post-war reconstruction to active regional diplomacy.

“Iraq has transformed from a country struggling with internal challenges into one that contributes to resolving disputes between other nations,” he said.

He noted that Baghdad hosted five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as the first meetings between Egypt and Qatar, and Egypt and Iran, demonstrating Iraq’s emerging role as a regional mediator.

The minister emphasized the long-standing and multidimensional ties between Tehran and Baghdad, saying both countries share “long borders and strong social, cultural, religious, and economic connections.”

He described Iran as a strategic neighbor whose stability is essential for Iraq’s own security and growth.

The ties between the two neighbors are expanding. In March 2023, Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement in Baghdad, encompassing coordination in protecting the shared border.

Iran is also the leading supplier of natural gas to Iraq, accounting for as much as 45 percent of the country’s daily electricity consumption of 14,000 megawatts.