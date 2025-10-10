Iran crowned champions of 2025 Asian Pahlevani Wrestling

TEHRAN – Iran won the title of the 2025 Asian Pahlevani Wrestling Championship on Friday.

The Iranian wrestlers won four gold medals as well as a silver medal.

Mehdi Veisi claimed the gold medal in the 60kg weight class after defeating his Indian opponent. Rahman Rahimpour seized the second gold, beating his Indian rival in the 70kg. Abdollah Sheikh Azami won the gold in the 80kg, defeating a wrestler from Kyrgyzstan. And Alireza Sahraei claimed Iran’s fourth gold in the 90kg by beating his Kyrgyz opponent.

Also, Mostafa Najafi lost to Iraqi wrestler in the final bout of +90kg.

The competition took place in Urmia, Iran with participation of 180 wrestlers from 17 countries.