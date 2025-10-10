Hakim defends Iraq’s sovereignty amid U.S. pressure to disarm Popular Mobilization Forces

Iraqi politician Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, delivered a speech at the launch of his election campaign, calling for national unity, moderation, and resistance to foreign interference. His remarks come as the United States intensifies efforts to disarm the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) following recent developments in Lebanon and Syria.

Hakim emphasized the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by followers of Ahl al-Bayt in Iraq, stating:

“Without their awareness, sacrifice, and patience, we could not have defeated terrorism.”

The PMF, established at the initiative of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, was formed to combat ISIS and played a key role in defending Iraq during its most critical security challenges.

Hakim called for an Iraq that respects the identity of its majority while ensuring dignity for all citizens. He warned against the return of dictatorship under any form and stressed that no individual or group can claim honor unless it is shared by all.

He introduced his campaign slogan, “Don’t miss the opportunities,” and rejected claims that followers of Ahl al-Bayt are unfit to govern, saying their contributions were vital in resisting bombings, ISIS, and internal strife.

Hakim praised Iraq’s strength through diversity, highlighting unity among Shia and Sunni, Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, Muslims, Christians, Sabeans, and Yazidis.

He firmly stated that Iraq must not become a battleground for others, but rather a land of dignity for its people.

“Our decisions are Iraqi and independent, even under pressure and challenges,” he said. “Iraq should be a bridge for connection and a home for understanding, not a platform for conflict.”