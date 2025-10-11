Oral, dental health campaign underway in elementary schools

TEHRAN – The health ministry kicked off a week-long national oral and dental campaign in elementary schools on Saturday to raise awareness about the fundamental role of oral and dental health in overall health.

Other organizations, including municipalities, the education ministry, the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), will collaborate to instill good oral health care habits in children, IRNA reported.

The campaign is being held with the theme of ‘Don’t forget two times two, brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day’.

It also aims to promote children to floss their teeth once a day, eat a healthy diet with less sugar, and visit the dentist regularly. The campaign highlights the importance of permanent teeth, which erupt at the age of 6, as well.

World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is celebrated every year on March 20 to empower people with the tools and knowledge to prevent and control oral diseases, which affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide.

It encourages people to look after their oral health by adopting a good oral hygiene routine and managing risk factors.

The theme of the 2025 campaign, “A Happy Mouth is A Happy Mind,” highlights the important connection between oral health and mental well-being.

