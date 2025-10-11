Tehran to host exhibit dedicated to Iranian, Chinese arts

TEHRAN — An exhibition, featuring a selection of archaeological and artistic treasures from Iran and China, will officially open at the National Museum of Iran on Tuesday, October 14.

Organized by the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism in cooperation with the National Museum of Iran, the exhibition, which is titled Armaghan-e Abrisham (“Silk Gift”), is set to showcase artifacts spanning from ancient historical periods to the Qajar era, sourced from the National Museum, the Golestan Palace World Heritage site, Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili complex, and the Isfahan Museum of Decorative Arts.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Zhong Peiwu, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Iran, along with some people from Iran and China’s scientific, cultural, and political communities. The event will take place in the Islamic Era Museum’s conference hall within the National Museum.

In addition to the exhibition launch, several publications will be unveiled, including a special issue on ancient Iran-China cultural relations, the Parseh Archaeology Journal, and the exhibition’s official catalog.

According to organizers, the exhibition aims to highlight the longstanding cultural exchanges between Iran and China through the lens of art and history.

AM