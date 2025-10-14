“Piranesi” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of English author Susanna Clarke’s novel “Piranesi” has recently been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Parisa Mousavi.

Published in 2020, “Piranesi” is Clarke's second novel, following her debut “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell,” which was released sixteen years prior. The novel has garnered significant attention, not only for its intricate and imaginative world-building but also for its unique narrative structure, which is presented as a journal written by the enigmatic protagonist, Piranesi.

The novel's central premise revolves around the concept of the House, a seemingly infinite, world-encompassing megastructure that has captivated the imagination of readers worldwide. This labyrinthine structure is composed of interlocking halls and vestibules, each adorned with an array of unique and fascinating statues. The upper levels of the House are filled with clouds, while the lower levels are characterized by a vast, glassy sea that stretches out to the horizon.

Piranesi, the protagonist, is a mysterious figure, known only by his nickname, which is revealed through the narrative of his journal entries. As the reader delves deeper into the world of the House, it becomes apparent that Piranesi's reality is one of isolation and solitude, where the boundaries between reality and fantasy begin to blur. Through his journal entries, Piranesi grapples with the complexities of his existence, confronting the enigmatic forces that shape his world and the mysterious presence of the Tides, which seem to hold sway over the House's very fabric.

One of the most striking aspects of “Piranesi” is its unique narrative structure, which is presented as a journal written by the protagonist. This approach allows Clarke to explore the inner workings of Piranesi's mind, revealing the intricacies of his thoughts and emotions as he navigates the ever-changing landscape of the House. Through this narrative device, Clarke masterfully weaves together themes of identity, isolation, and the human condition, creating a rich tapestry of emotions and ideas that continue to resonate with readers.

Piranesi’s literary merit extends far beyond its imaginative world-building and innovative narrative structure. The novel also delves into the complexities of the human experience, exploring the themes of loneliness, the power of the imagination, and the fragility of existence. Through Piranesi's story, Clarke sheds light on the human condition, revealing the ways in which we find meaning and purpose in a seemingly meaningless world.

In 2021, “Piranesi” was awarded the prestigious Women's Prize for Fiction, a testament to Clarke's skillful storytelling and the novel's enduring appeal. With its captivating narrative, vivid world-building, and thought-provoking themes, “Piranesi” has cemented its place as a modern classic of speculative fiction. As readers continue to discover the enigmatic world of the House, they are invited to embark on a journey of self-discovery, one that will leave them questioning the very nature of reality and the human condition.

In February 2022, “Piranesi” was adapted into a radio drama for BBC Radio 4. The adaptation was broadcast as a series of ten episodes, each lasting approximately 15 minutes, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the mysterious world of the House through this engaging audio format.

In June 2024, it was announced that the renowned American stop-motion studio Laika had secured the rights to adapt “Piranesi” into an animated feature film. The project is set to be directed by Travis Knight, known for his work on acclaimed films such as “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.

This novel's unique narrative structure, coupled with its thought-provoking themes and imaginative world-building, has captivated readers worldwide, leaving a lasting impact on the literary world.

SAB/



