UNICEF, WHO support vaccination programs in Iran

TEHRAN – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have supported the health ministry in procuring needed vaccinations and will help introduce new vaccines into the national immunization program.

One of UNICEF’s top priorities is to support the country in adding new vaccines to the immunization program to protect children against more diseases and reduce their mortality, ISNA quoted Mohammad Eslami, an official with UNICEF, as saying.

He made the remarks on Sunday, while addressing a workshop on immunization and vaccine-preventable diseases in Kerman province, ISNA reported.

Despite sanctions, UNICEF is doing its utmost to provide the vaccines needed and to assist the Ministry of Health to ensure that no child is left behind, the official added.

Highlighting the importance of cold chain systems, Eslami said the main objective is to provide cold chain equipment to preserve the potency of the vaccines.

Currently, the cold chain conditions in the country are good, and the Ministry of Health, with the support of UNICEF, is providing new, standard cold storage facilities to install in areas without out cold chain system.

UNICEF has also provided 17 standard refrigerated vehicles for transporting vaccines, at a safe temperature range, to different parts of the country, he added.

The official went on to say that families and children should learn about the key role of vaccination in preventing life-threatening diseases. Therefore, teaching target groups is among UNICEF’s main activities that will be implemented this year, Eslami further noted.

For his turn, Omid Zamani, an official with the WHO, lauded the country’s achievements in immunization programs and said vaccine coverage in Iran is around 97 percent, which is satisfactory.

However, in some border areas and areas inhabited by migrants, children and adults may not have adequate access to vaccination. So it is essential that the country accurately identifies and covers these areas, as well, he said.

Referring to Rotavirus and pneumococcal vaccines added to the national immunization program last year, the official said that in the next five years, three more vaccines will be introduced to the national immunization program.

Vaccines supplied by UNICEF, WHO

Since the beginning of 2025, UNICEF has procured large consignments of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), rabies, pentavalent, and rotavirus vaccines to immunize children against life-threatening diseases.

The vaccines were procured at the request of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME).

Over 1 million doses of rotavirus vaccine were delivered on August 21 and 23, with earlier supplies in May. This vaccine protects children from severe diarrhea, a major cause of child illness.

On August 23, 15,000 doses of rabies vaccine arrived, with another 74,400 expected by the end of September. Rabies is a deadly disease spread through the bite of infected animals.

More than 255,000 doses of the pentavalent vaccine also arrived on August 23. This single shot protects babies against five dangerous diseases, including diphtheria, Hib, whooping cough, hepatitis B, and tetanus. It’s usually given to babies in their first year, as part of their regular vaccination schedule.

On August 3, a shipment of 465,000 doses of the Pentavalent vaccine landed in the country.

These deliveries, following the 12-day conflict in June, highlight UNICEF’s close cooperation with the Iranian government and global partners like the GAVI Alliance. Together, they aim to ensure every child in Iran has access to life-saving vaccines, even in times of crisis.

On July 30, the latest batch of PCV, including 200,250 vials, arrived in Iran. This followed an earlier shipment in April that included PCV and the Rotavirus vaccine.

These efforts were made possible with support from the GAVI Alliance, a global organization that helps improve access to vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.

In August 2024, the WHO achieved a significant milestone by successfully facilitating the procurement of 2.79 million Vaccine Vial Monitors (VVMs) for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s oral polio vaccine program.

This strategic move, which was funded by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, marks a substantial leap forward in strengthening the country’s national immunization efforts.

The shipment of VVMs, temperature-sensitive devices crucial for vaccine storage and transportation, arrived through Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The consignment was received jointly by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute and the WHO Country Office in the Islamic Republic of Iran. These VVMs were procured from a reputable international supplier.

Ali Es’haghi, Director General of the Razi Vaccine & Serum Research Institute affiliated with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, indicated that the collaborative achievement was the result of concerted efforts across multiple levels.

VVMs play a pivotal role in maintaining vaccine potency and effectiveness. Placed on the vaccine vials, these devices ensure that vaccines remain within the optimal temperature range during storage and transportation. By safeguarding the health of children, they contribute significantly to the global effort to eradicate polio.

