‘Iran-Tajikistan relations can be expanded through special mechanisms’

TEHRAN- Iran’s minister of economic affairs and finance emphasized the expansion of brotherly relations and economic, commercial, and infrastructure cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan and proposed special opportunities for deepening these relations under the current conditions.

Seyed Ali Madanizadeh made the remarks in talks with Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan, on the sidelines of his participation in Dushanbe International Investment Forum.

During this meeting, the Iranian minister, thanking the provided opportunity for the meeting, announced that he carries a warm and sincere message of greetings from Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the president of Tajikistan.

He emphasized that Mr. Pezeshkian is eager to meet and host him in Tehran.

Madanizadeh, stressing the importance of brotherly relations and close cooperation between the two countries, stated: Mr. Pezeshkian always places special emphasis on developing these relations in all fields.

He sincerely appreciated the principled and courageous positions of the Tajik government in condemning the attacks by the Zionist regime and the U.S. against the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing this stance as indicative of a deep understanding of the sensitive regional conditions and the necessity of supporting stability and sustainable security.

The Iranian minister also congratulated the president of Tajikistan on the successful holding of international meetings, especially the recent summit of heads of state in the beautiful city of Dushanbe, and noted that Iran-Tajikistan relations have been noticeably growing in recent years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Madanizadeh proposed that by defining special financial and banking mechanisms, using national currencies, bartering goods and services, and implementing joint projects, cooperation between the two countries could be expanded away from the effects of sanctions.

He continued: “In this regard, significant capacities for cooperation in various fields have been provided; including in investment and infrastructure projects, Iranian companies are ready to actively participate in implementing construction, power plant, road construction, housing, and urban development plans in Tajikistan.”

The minister also said: “In the field of energy and electricity, cooperation in the construction of hydroelectric power plants, Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran electricity transmission lines, and the development of renewable energies are among the practical axes of cooperation. In the field of trade and banking, establishing direct payment channels, using national currency, and reciprocal credit lines will play an important role in facilitating economic relations.”

He also announced Iran's readiness to establish a joint science and technology park, develop knowledge-based companies, and digitalize the economy with Tajikistan.

Emphasizing the high capabilities of Iranian technical and engineering companies in implementing large projects, Madanizadeh stated: “Strengthening the presence of these companies in Tajikistan, in addition to developing infrastructure, will lead to the transfer of Iran's technical knowledge and engineering technology to this country.”

He added that Iran and Tajikistan can play an important role in the regional supply chain in the fields of energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and technical and engineering services, and by synergizing their capacities, enhance their economic standing in the region.

At the end of the meeting, Madanizadeh once again thanked the president and the government of Tajikistan for their warm hospitality and emphasized: "We look forward to hosting Mr. Rahmon in Iran so that we can have constructive and effective talks in Tehran about the strategic roadmaps for long-term and sustainable cooperation between the two countries.”

‘Tehran, Dushanbe accelerate toward a sustainable future’

Speaking on Tuesday at the Dushanbe International Investment Forum, Madanizadeh highlighted the strengthening of economic and cultural ties between Iran and Tajikistan, emphasizing green investment opportunities and regional cooperation in energy, technology, transport, and agriculture as the foundation for sustainable development across Central Asia.

He said the conference, focused on green investment, serves as “a bridge for sharing ideas and a gateway to a sustainable and prosperous regional future.”

He added that the recent meeting between the presidents of Iran and Tajikistan marked a new chapter in bilateral relations, culminating in 23 cooperation documents worth $500 million, underscoring both sides’ determination to deepen economic engagement.

The official said the two countries share a common vision to expand bilateral trade beyond $500 million, reinforced by agreements in transport, customs, fisheries, mining, and agriculture.

“Tajikistan, with its vast potential in renewable energy, mining, and water resources, offers a reliable base for sustainable investment,” he said.

Madanizadeh stressed that despite sanctions, Iran continues to focus on diversification and innovation, and stands ready to enhance cooperation with Tajikistan in clean energy, digital economy, transport, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and mining industries.

He added that as the world approaches a digital transformation, Iran—with its expertise in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies—is prepared to share experience and train Tajik specialists to help drive technological growth.

The minister also noted that regional cooperation draws inspiration from the historic Silk Road, emphasizing that balanced development in the region can only be achieved through strengthened bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

EF/MA