South Pars Gas Complex advances toward full industrial self-sufficiency

TEHRAN – The South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) has taken a major step toward industrial self-reliance, with more than 90 percent of equipment and supplies for its refineries now sourced domestically, according to the company’s commercial director.

Saeed Heydari, the SPGC’s commercial director, said extensive use of locally manufactured equipment marks a milestone in the country’s path to sustainable growth and industrial independence in the gas sector. He noted that over 15,000 items and specialized process components used in refinery operations have been fully indigenized.

Heydari added that the majority of refinery materials required this year have been provided by domestic manufacturers, resulting in improved quality and reduced operational costs.

The SPGC’s collaboration with knowledge-based companies and first-time domestic manufacturers has been a key strategy in achieving technological self-sufficiency, Heydari said.

Local tech firms have played an active role in specialized maintenance and production of sensitive components, replacing previously imported items such as filters and auxiliary parts with high-quality Iranian-made alternatives.

He noted that many critical items once imported are now designed and produced domestically, adding that the company’s long-term strategy aims to increase the local manufacturing share across its supply chain. The SPGC’s cooperation with industrial startups and innovation-driven enterprises, he said, provides a model of homegrown sustainable development in the energy sector.

Heydari emphasized that this achievement not only reduces reliance on imports but also strengthens Iran’s domestic supply chain and supports the knowledge-based economy. The South Pars Gas Complex, he concluded, is moving firmly toward complete industrial self-sufficiency while enhancing the resilience of Iran’s gas industry.

