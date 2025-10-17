Shahrzad theater to host reading performance of “Fools”

TEHRAN- On Saturday, the Shahrzad Theater Complex in Tehran will host a reading performance of the acclaimed American playwright Neil Simon’s comedic fable "Fools."

The performance will be directed by Omid Alahkouhi with a cast composed of Ramin Parchami, Amir Khanzadeh, Abbas Zamani, Yasaman Kazemi and Sepideh Qassemi.

The reading will be based on a Persian translation of the play by Shahram Zargar.

The story of the play is set in the small village of Kulyenchikov, Ukraine during the late 19th century. It follows Leon Steponovich Tolchinsky, a schoolteacher who takes a new job educating Sophia, the daughter of Dr. Zubritsky and his wife, Lenya. Leon soon learns that there is a curse on the village that makes everyone stupid, but complications ensue when Leon falls in love with his pupil.

Simon's masterful writing is on full display as he weaves together historical facts and fiction to create a story that is both informative and laugh-out-loud funny. The play pokes fun at the conventions of traditional Russian culture, as well as the absurdities of the Czarist regime, all while maintaining a lighthearted and playful tone.

Throughout the play, Simon uses his signature quick wit and clever dialogue to keep the audience laughing. From mistaken identities to wacky misunderstandings, the comedy never stops in "Fools". The play also explores themes of love, family, and cultural identity, adding depth and heart to the humor.

The play, premiered on Broadway at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre in 1981, allegedly was written as the result of an agreement Simon made with his wife during their divorce proceedings. She was promised the profits of his next play, so he attempted to write something that never would last on Broadway.

“Fools” was adapted as a stage musical in 1984 titled “The Curse of Kulyenchikov”, with book and music by Peter Melnick, lyrics by Pat Pattison and direction by Paul Warner.

It ran from April to May 1984 at the Old Library at Leverett House, at Harvard University.

With the permission of Simon, the play was adapted into another musical in 1990, this time with the title “Kulyenchikov”. It was produced in San Jose, California in November of that year.

“Fools” has also been staged by several Iranian directors, including Nader Naderpur, Hooman Rahnemun, Majid Behnamifar, Mohsen Sotudeh, Majid Kashiforushan, Faezeh Rastegar and Satia Nuruzi, at Tehran theaters over the past few years.

Neil Simon (1927-2018) was an American playwright and screenwriter. He wrote more than 30 plays and received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer.

He was one of the most reliable hitmakers in Broadway history, as well as one of the most performed playwrights in the world. Though primarily a comic writer, some of his plays, particularly the “Eugene Trilogy” and “The Sunshine Boys,” reflect on the twentieth century Jewish-American experience.

