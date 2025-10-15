World Food Day: FAO highlights 80 years of action, calling for stronger partnerships

TEHRAN – On the occasion of World Food Day 2025, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Farrukh Toirov, highlighted 80 years of commitment in improving food security and advancing sustainable agriculture while calling for stronger partnerships to achieve these shared goals.

A national conference was held on Tuesday, 14 October, at the Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization (AREEO) to mark World Food Day and International Day of Rural Women.

The FAO Representative underscored that the 2025 World Food Day theme, “Hand in Hand, for better foods and a better future,” calls for collective action to protect the planet’s vital resources while empowering those who produce, process, and deliver our food, particularly rural women, who play a key role in maintaining household nutrition, food production, and environmental stewardship.

Highlighting the indispensable role of rural and nomadic women in achieving food security, sustainable agriculture, and community resilience.

Toirov noted that “Rural and nomadic women are central to ensuring food security and sustainable livelihoods.

Empowering them through access to knowledge, technology, and resources is essential to achieving a food-secure and resilient future.”

He further emphasized that while climate change and drought continue to impact food security across the globe, the most serious threat today comes from armed conflicts that disrupt agricultural production and global food supply chains.

“FAO has been working for 80 years to improve global food systems and ensure food security for all.

Despite global progress, millions of people still face hunger and malnutrition,” said Toirov.

“Our mission is only achievable when all actors including governments, international organizations, and the private sector, work hand in hand toward a better future.”

FAO, in collaboration with Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture Jahad, continues to support initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s agricultural systems, including the development of the competitiveness of the country's key products such as pistachio, saffron, and date palm in global markets.

These efforts contribute to enhancing productivity, adapting to climate change, and creating opportunities for women farmers and entrepreneurs.

Marking 80 years since FAO’s founding, Toirov reaffirmed the Organization’s commitment to working closely with the Islamic Republic of Iran and other member countries to achieve better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life — leaving no one behind.



