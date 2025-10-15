Dezpart Pomegranate Festival to boost local tourism

TEHRAN--The third Pomegranate Festival of Dezpart county in Khuzestan province will be held on Thursday, in Tang-e Qaf (Qaf Strait) tourist area, to introduce the agricultural potential, especially the high-quality pomegranate product of the region, as well as showcasing the local culture and customs.

According to IRIB, Head of Dezpart Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Reza Kiani said that the festivals and cultural events are among the most effective tools for tourism development, because while introducing local attractions and potentials, they provide the basis for the presence of tourists, economic prosperity, and social dynamism in different regions.

He emphasized that the continuation of holding festivals and cultural events plays an important role in the prosperity of tourism, introducing the cultural identity of the city, and the sustainable development of the region.

Stating that the future of Dezpart depends on the development of tourism, he added: “The path of progress of this region does not pass through heavy industries, but through its rich nature, culture, and history. Accordingly, to realize this bright future, all executive bodies must stand together, understanding their social responsibility and inherent mission, and to create the basis for the prosperity of Dezpart through interaction, cooperation, and effective action.”

He said: "Tang-e Qaf is one of the lesser-known areas of Dezpart county, located behind the lake of Karun 3 Dam and in the heart of the Zagros Mountains, on the slopes of Mount Mongasht. With its pristine nature and unique landscapes, it has great potential to become one of the leading tourist destinations in the northeast of Khuzestan province.”

Khuzestan province, situated in the southwestern part of Iran, is a region steeped in history and culture, with a remarkable diversity of attractions that appeal to various tourists.

This area is one of the oldest continuously inhabited places on Earth, and its historical significance is highlighted by its contribution to the development of the ancient Elamite civilization, which dates back to approximately 2700 BC.

The province is particularly renowned for its archaeological sites. Susa, one of the oldest cities in the world, provides invaluable insight into ancient human civilization.

The ziggurat of Chogha Zanbil, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is another must-visit, offering a unique glimpse into the religious practices of the Elamites.

Khuzestan is also famous for its rich tapestry of cultures. This multiculturalism is reflected in the local cuisine, traditional music and crafts, making it a vibrant place for cultural tourism.

In conclusion, Khuzestan province offers a profound journey through time, showcasing an array of historical monuments and vibrant cultural expressions, set against a backdrop of stunning natural beauty. It remains a gem for those interested in exploring the depths of human history intertwined with the richness of nature.

KD

