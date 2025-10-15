Iran too strong for Kuwait at AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 qualifier

TEHRAN- Iran made it two wins out of two after defeating Kuwait 10-0 in their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers Group B tie on Wednesday.

The win keeps Iran on track for the Finals, with the Central Asian side to meet Lebanon on Friday.

Iran’s high tempo approach forced Kuwait into a corner with Baran Hosseini capitalizing on an errant pass to slot the ball home in the fourth minute from inside the box with Asal Dehghaninia doubling their lead in the 15th minute with a curling effort from distance.

The Central Asian side were relentless in their approach and extended their lead in the 25th minute after Taranom Ansari broke free from the center before slipping a grounded effort past Kuwait keeper Salma Aljouhar.Kuwait fell further behind in the 48th minute after an unmarked Maryam Khalilifar showed her goalscoring prowess with a sublime strike from inside the area.

Kuwait continued to struggle to find their rhythm and conceded their fifth in the 71st minute courtesy of Khalilifar’s overhead kick before completing her hat-trick moments later following a fast break, the-afc.com reported.

Yasna Jafarnia then showed her precision from distance, converting her free-kick in the 76th minute, while Khalilifar nodded home from close range in the 79th minute.

The goals continued to pour in for Iran with Soniya Kouravand getting in on the act in the 81st minute and Jafarnia adding their 10th two minutes later to seal the emphatic win.

Iran will meet Lebanon on Friday, while Kuwait play Saudi Arabia.