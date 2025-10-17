Lebanon beat Iran at AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

TEHRAN - A stirring second half performance saw Lebanon overcome Iran 2-0 in their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers Group A tie on Friday.

The win meant that Lebanon finished top of the group with seven points, one better than Iran, to punch their ticket to the Finals.

An evenly matched first half saw limited chances created in a group where Iran held a two-point advantage going into the clash, the-afc.com reported.

Lebanon scored in the 61st minute when a long ball from the right flank was allowed to run through unchallenged with Gaelle Abou Malhab timing her run to perfection to steer home.

The lead was doubled five minutes later when substitute Sara Issa took advantage of Elina Shahbazi's air kick outside her box to comfortably slot home into an unguarded goalmouth to seal Lebanon’s qualification.