Iran proposes making 'pact of mercy' among women worldwide

TEHRAN – Addressing the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in China, the Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs, Zahra Behrouz-Azar, has put forward Iran’s proposal to make a pact of mercy among women all over the world to strengthen women’s role in creating a more humane and sustainable future.

The pact aims to keep kindness alive in politics, economics, and science, IRNA quoted Behrouz-Azar as saying. It will be a charter based on particular principles including protecting dignity of human life, providing additional support to children and women during crisis, promoting dialogue instead of violence, exclusion and sanctions, and safeguarding the rights of anything that exists on the earth from plants and animals to water and soil, as well as utilizing science and technology to serve the humanity rather than starting wars, imposing sanctions, or suppressing humanity.

The official went on to say that “We live in an era where science and technology have transformed the world; artificial intelligence is influencing decision-making, and robots have replaced humans.

The Earth is getting hotter, the gap between the rich and the poor is widening, and loneliness is becoming more prevalent. Technology has made us more connected, but not necessarily closer.

Today, we have more information, but less peace. In recent years, we have witnessed the dark side of technology in hybrid warfare, the manipulation of public opinion, the expansion of digital hatred, and the use of artificial intelligence for destruction. These experiences highlight the profound crisis of the modern era. Despite external progress, many individuals grapple with an inner void.”

The Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women was held on October 13 and 14 in Beijing, China.

The meeting was held with the theme of “One Shared Future: New and Accelerated Process for Women’s All-round Development.’

Co-hosted by China and the UN, the meeting brought together heads of state, government leaders, parliamentary leaders, deputy prime ministers, ministerial officials, leaders of international organizations, and representatives from various continents.

The participants discussed the global challenges, including climate change, technological and digital transformation, and war-inflicted crisis, as well as reviewing each country’s progress in empowering women.

On the sidelines of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women, Behrouz-Azar held meetings with Sheng Yiqin, President of the All-China Women’s Federation, and the Uzbek Chairperson of the Committee for Family and Women, Makhkamova Zulayho Bakhriddinovna.

During the meeting with the Chinese official, Yiqin said Iran and China are two ancient civilizations with rich cultures, and women in the two countries have a crucial part in making social progress and maintaining the family foundation. China is ready to foster cooperation and coordination with Iran, particularly in the women’s field, in line with the two countries' strategic partnership, and under the leadership of the two presidents.

For her part, Behrouz-Azar elaborated on women’s achievements in the country. She said over the past few years, the country has passed and implemented several laws supporting pregnant women and working mothers. Iran is also strengthening infrastructures for vocational training and boosting employment capacities to help women play a more effective role in the national and international economy.

Fostering growth in Iranian women’s handicrafts export and expanding international markets for cultural products are among the important plans of the government to empower women, she added.

Behrouz-Azar also met the Uzbek Chairperson of the Committee for Family and Women, Makhkamova Zulayho Bakhriddinovna.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on expanding cooperation in vocational training, women’s employment, entrepreneurship, and handicrafts.

Bakhriddinovna invited Behrouz-Azar to travel to Tashkent to sign a memorandum of understanding in the women’s sector.

