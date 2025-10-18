Hamas outlines transitional role and long truce amid fragile ceasefire

Hamas intends to retain security control in Gaza during an interim period while a technocratic administration manages civil affairs, a senior Hamas politburo member, Mohammed Nazzal, said in an interview with Reuters from Doha released Saturday.

He added that the group was prepared to accept a ceasefire lasting up to five years to allow for reconstruction, provided Palestinians are offered credible prospects for statehood.

According to Nazzal, Hamas cannot commit to disarmament without clarity on “the nature of the project” and stressed that such decisions must involve all Palestinian factions.

His remarks highlight how Hamas’ position clashes with U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan, which demands the group release all captives, disarm, and relinquish governance to an internationally backed transitional body.

Israel insists Hamas must fully comply with the agreement, accusing the group of withholding captives and failing to disarm. Hamas, however, says it has released all living captives and handed over some bodies, citing technical difficulties in recovering others.

The backdrop remains stark: Gaza authorities say Israel has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in its war on Gaza since October 2023.

Nazzal emphasized that the proposed truce is intended to rebuild Gaza, not prepare for renewed conflict, and that elections should follow the transitional phase.