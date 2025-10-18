CISTC to support Iran-Iraq research projects

TEHRAN – The Center of International Science and Technology Cooperation (CISTC) will support the implementation of joint research projects by Iranian and Iraqi researchers.

The joint call is announced in line with the agreements reached during the Iran-Iraq science week held in January, aiming to deepen scientific ties between the two countries, as well as establish and expand joint scientific infrastructures to meet the needs of the two nations in the technology sector, Mehr news agency reported.

Research projects that are centered around climate change, preservation of biodiversity and native species, food security, bioeconomy, sustainable agriculture and husbandry, oil, gas, and energy will be prioritized.

The second Iran-Iraq science week was held in the city of Karbala, Iraq, from January 18 to 20, to enhance bilateral scientific, academic, and technological relations. The two countries signed an action plan to give a boost to their scientific collaborations.

The action plan was signed by Omid Rezaei-Far, an official with the Ministry of Science, and Haider Abd Dahed, Iraqi deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The joint scientific programs were developed to focus on different aspects, including boosting cooperation on granting scholarships to graduate and postgraduate education, particularly within a framework titled ‘study in Iraq’.

It also involved holding training courses for professors and students; promoting cooperation on joint scientific supervision; exchanging professors to conduct scientific research, and establishing science and technology parks in Iraq collaboratively under the management of the Higher Education and Scientific Research of Iraq.

Saeed Habiba, deputy minister of science, research, and technology, announced the country’s readiness to grant 200 scholarships to the Iraqi Ministry of Science.

“Promoting joint activities and creating equal opportunities for scientific and cultural development of the two countries are among our top policies,” the official highlighted.

On January 17, Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, underscored the significance of exchanging professors and students as well as implementing joint educational programs with Iran to meet the scientific and research needs of Iraq.

“Iran serves as a role model in the region in terms of scientific progress in modern technologies, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and medical science. Iraq is interested in benefiting from Iran’s valuable experiences to expand its technological and scientific infrastructure. Establishing and expanding science and technology parks is one of our main priorities,” IRNA quoted Al-Aboudi as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Science, Research, and Technology Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, highlighting the need to boost scientific interactions and develop a comprehensive roadmap for future collaborations.

MT/MG