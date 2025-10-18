Qom comprehensive tourism plan under compilation

TEHRAN—A meeting to review the draft comprehensive tourism plan for Qom was held with the presence of Qom Governor Akbar Behnamjou and a number of provincial officials, during which the development of the comprehensive tourism plan for this province was initiated.

According to Mehr News Agency, Behnamjou emphasized the need to coordinate executive agencies and accelerate the process of implementing studies at the meeting to develop the comprehensive tourism plan for Qom province.

He said that in developing the comprehensive tourism plan, the spiritual identity and religious status of Qom must be considered as the main axis so that the final result is consistent with the cultural and religious spirit of this province.

Referring to the importance of comprehensive approach toward Qom tourism, he said this plan should be able to preserve the city's cultural and religious authenticity, while also providing the basis for economic development, job creation, and the prosperity of tourism-related businesses.

The head of the consulting team for the Qom Comprehensive Tourism Plan also stated that this plan will be developed with a strategic approach based on the province's indigenous capacities and the focus on pilgrimage tourism.

Mohammad Zahedi added: “Currently, the consulting team is in the data collection and basic studies stage, and we have not yet entered the final phase of writing the plan.

The goal is to develop a five-year plan for the sustainable development of pilgrimage tourism in Qom.”

Appreciating the efforts of managers and activists in the tourism sector, Javad Shaker-Arani, head of the Qom Management and Planning Organization, said: “In this plan, the role of the tourism industry, especially pilgrimage tourism, as a driver of the province's economic development should be considered, and a connection should be established between Qom's development programs and this plan.”

Cultural Heritage Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said last September that Qom province will gain special status in domestic and foreign tourism within five years through expanding the infrastructures, supporting the private sector and continued management stability.

Speaking on the sidelines of inauguration of Avaye Qom Hotel on Wednesday, he said: “Our first visit to the province’s industrial and production capacities was at the Chamber of Commerce; the exhibitions demonstrate the significant development of the industrial, commercial, and tourism infrastructure, and promises a bright future for investment and economic growth in Qom province.”

KD

