ICCIMA urges currency reform, budget relief for businesses

TEHRAN – Members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) have called for urgent reforms to the country’s foreign exchange policies and greater fiscal relief for business owners in the upcoming Iranian calendar year 1405 (begin in late March 2026) budget during the chamber’s 27th general meeting.

Several speakers emphasized that current currency regulations and taxation pressures threaten industrial profitability and private-sector resilience.

Ehsan Dashtianeh, a board member of the Iranian Steel Producers Association, warned that the steel industry’s profit margins were being squeezed by inconsistent economic policies. “If the current trend continues, the steel sector will face the same fate as other struggling industries,” he said, urging the government to align exchange-rate rules across the steel value chain.

Hamidreza Salehi, another ICCIMA representative, criticized the Central Bank’s approach to export currency repatriation, arguing that its undervaluation of export earnings discourages exporters.

He proposed the creation of a private-sector-led export bank to mobilize financial resources and support small businesses in foreign trade.

Emad Mardani, a member of the chamber’s board, described entrepreneurs as “the country’s true soldiers,” calling for stronger protections for business owners who sustain production and employment despite economic and energy challenges.

ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh stressed the need for “exchange-rate stability” and “a gradual, coordinated move toward a unified rate,” while maintaining support for essential goods.

He announced the formation of a joint working group between the Central Bank and ICCIMA to clarify and reform export currency regulations.

Hassanzadeh also urged the government to fully implement the Law on Improving the Business Environment and to introduce targeted incentives such as tax exemptions for reputable exporters.

EF/MA