‘UNECE ready to help Iran implement environmental programs’

TEHRAN – The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has announced its willingness to support the country in implementing environmental conservation programs.

UNECE Executive Secretary, Tatiana Molchan, also voiced the organization's readiness to provide technical consultation to the Department of Environment (DOE), and collaborate with the DOE in different environmental sectors, doe.ir reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Shina Ansari, the head of the DOE. The officials met on the sidelines of the global Zero Waste Forum, held in Istanbul, Turkey, from October 17 to 19.

Focusing on technical issues and utilizing international experts, UNECE plays an effective role in fields such as transboundary waters, air pollution, and waste management, Molchan added.

For her part, Ansari elaborated on the critical situation of the Hamoun wetland in the southeast of the country, which has been drastically dried up over the past two decades, and called for UNECE to support restoration projects aimed at reviving the wetland, highlighting that sanctions should not impact the implementation of environmental projects that are directly connected to the local community’s lives.

The two sides highlighted the importance of developing procedures to initiate cooperation and accelerate working relationships.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) was set up in 1947. It is one of five regional commissions of the United Nations.

UNECE's major aim is to promote pan-European economic integration. UNECE includes 56 member States in Europe, North America, and Asia. However, all interested United Nations member States may participate in the work of UNECE.

Over 70 international professional organizations and other non-governmental organizations take part in UNECE activities.

As a multilateral platform, UNECE facilitates greater economic integration and cooperation among its member countries and promotes sustainable development and economic prosperity.

Global Zero Waste Forum

The global Zero Waste Forum was organized by the Zero Waste Foundation and Turkish ministries, and was centered on the theme of ‘People, Places, Progress’.

The three-day event focused on different topics, such as transforming policy into tangible action, scaling up effective solutions, mobilizing financial resources, and forging strong international alliances to tackle waste globally.

The forum provided great opportunities for enhancing environmental interactions between Iran and other countries.

Ansari, in separate meetings with Emine Erdoğan, the first lady of Turkey, and Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, explored avenues to promote cooperation in the environment sector.

“Promoting cooperation with neighboring countries, particularly in the environment sector, will lay the ground for regional and international peace,” doe.ir quoted Erdoğan as saying.

Highlighting the importance of the shared environment challenges, the official said the environment, from land to air and sea, connects countries. Erdoğan commended Iran’s valuable experiences in the field of environment and announced Turkey’s readiness to cooperate with Iran in all fields.

For her part, Ansari said waste management is among the top priorities of the DOE; Iran is willing to benefit from international expertise, including Turkey’s successful experiences. She proposed developing ties in preserving biodiversity and protected areas.

Also, the Azerbaijani official highlighted expanding bilateral and regional ties in the environment sector. Referring to former talks with the head of the DOE, Babayev underscored the significance of sustained dialogues and the implementation of previous agreements. The officials also agreed to develop a joint action to preserve the Hyrcanian forests against climate change.

MT/MG