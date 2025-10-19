Aran and Bidgol emerges as a must-visit desert destination

ARAN AND BIDGOL, Isfahan Province - Nestled just beyond the renowned city of Kashan, Aran and Bidgol county is rapidly emerging as one of Iran’s captivating travel destinations, offering a mesmerizing blend of vast desert landscapes, ancient history, and vibrant local culture.

From the breathtaking sand dunes of the Maranjab Desert to the mysterious underground City of Nushabad, this hidden gem invites travelers and adventure seekers alike to experience authentic Persian heritage alongside thrilling outdoor activities, making it a must-visit for anyone eager to explore the heart of central Iran.

As part of its efforts for get a foothold on Iran’s tourism map, Aran and Bidgol organized the three-day International Festival of Maranjab 2025, which concluded on Friday, October 17. The event, which was a fam tour in its essence, brought together a select group of travel agency owners, representatives from tourism and airline companies, tour operators, and journalists.

As mentioned by organizers, the event aimed to closely explore the region’s diverse offerings with a particular focus on the iconic Maranjab Desert.

During the fam tour, visitors toured the striking landscapes of the serene desert, a part of the greater Dasht-e Kavir basin, renowned for its vast sand dunes, salt pans, and seasonal wetlands. The desert also features significant historical sites, including the 17th-century Shah Abbasi Caravanserai -- a striking remnant of Safavid-era architecture that provided shelter to travelers on ancient trade routes.

In addition to natural beauty, the fam tour introduced guests to various cultural and historical landmarks around the county, including centuries-old mosques, historic houses, and boutique hotels that preserve traditional architecture and hospitality. Traditional restaurants served local delicacies, while visits to heritage sites such as the ancient Assarkhanehs (traditional oil extraction houses) shed light on the region’s historic role in supplying oil for multiple uses.

One of the festival’s highlights was a visit to the underground city of Nushabad. This labyrinthine complex of hand-carved tunnels, chambers, air ducts, and staircases dates back approximately 1,500 years. Widely regarded as a marvel of ancient engineering, the underground city remained largely unknown until its accidental discovery by a local villager just a decade ago. Today, it stands as a testament to the ingenuity and resourcefulness of past civilizations in the region.

The festival also featured a series of panel discussions and conferences addressing vital topics such as the preservation of local heritage, sustainable tourism development, and strategies to increase tourism’s contribution to the local economy. Experts and officials examined ways to balance economic growth with environmental and cultural preservation.

Speaking at one of the conference sessions, Ali-Mohammad Yousefian-Arani, the governor of Aran and Bidgol, emphasized the enormous potential of the Maranjab Desert as a national and international tourism hub. He stated, “With principled planning, adequate infrastructure, and smart management, the Maranjab Desert can become one of the key tourism poles in Iran and the world.”

Yousefian-Arani underscored the importance of tourism development running in parallel with industrial progress, describing tourism as a vital tool to address future challenges and a platform for introducing Iran’s ancient customs and culture to a broader audience.

Highlighting the region’s attractions, he said, “Maranjab Desert and the nearby Salt Lake area are among Iran’s most beautiful desert landscapes. The historical caravanserai combines history, culture, and nature, offering visitors a unique chance to experience life during the Safavid era.”

He further elaborated on the natural and recreational attractions, including the clear skies ideal for stargazing, expansive sand dunes, and the salt lake, alongside activities such as desert trekking, off-road driving, and sand skiing -- all valuable assets for boosting the county’s tourism economy.

Governor Yousefian-Arani stressed the need for responsible and respectful tourism, stating that “the first requirement for a pleasant experience for travelers is the creation of a safe and peaceful environment. Aran and Bidgol require healthy, responsible tourism based on mutual respect between guests and hosts, preservation of cultural heritage and nature, and adherence to social ethics.”

Concluding his remarks, he called for a paradigm shift in the region’s tourism approach, from mere sightseeing to “experience-based, event-driven tourism that offers real and profound experiences.” He noted that achieving such development demands the collaborative efforts of local communities, government bodies, the private sector, and national authorities.

Tour highlights

Handicrafts bazaar: Participants in the festival first visited a special handicrafts bazaar, which was essentially a live workshop showcasing the production of various handicrafts such as traditional locks, traditional clothing, different types of ceramics and clay pottery, handwoven fabrics, and more.

Maranjab Desert: Characterized by its sand dunes, salt flats, and unique flora and fauna adapted to the harsh desert climate. The site supports tourism activities like star gazing, desert trekking, and off-road adventures, though sustainable tourism practices are critical to minimize environmental impact.

Nushabad Underground City: The largest underground city in Iran, featuring an extensive network of hand-carved tunnels and chambers designed as a refuge against invasions, showcasing ancient Persian architectural and engineering ingenuity.

Shrine of Imamzadeh Hilal ibn Ali: The shrine in which the son of Imam Ali (A.S.), the first Shia Imam, is laid to rest, attracts hundreds of visitors daily, including devoted Muslims and tourists from around the world. The shrine is surrounded by stunning examples of Islamic architecture, featuring blue-tiled minarets, arched arcades, domes, and intricately designed halls and chambers. The shrine is especially beautiful in the late afternoon, when the sun’s last rays illuminate the blue tiles of the minarets and domes, casting a warm red glow over the surrounding area. It is a remarkable destination for those exploring Iran’s cultural and religious heritage.

Cultural heritage sites: Including Vigol archaeological site, centuries-old mosques, historic residential buildings, boutique accommodations, traditional dining establishments, and ancient oil extraction houses, which collectively reflect the region’s rich cultural fabric.

Local dishes: Traditional foods of Aran and Bidgol, made with simple and natural ingredients, clearly reflect the lifestyle of the people in these cities. Goosht Loobia (White Bean Stew) and Shefteh Somaq (Sumac Meatball Soup) were among the local dishes that participants of the fam tour tried. Goosht-e Loobia is one of the most famous traditional dishes of Aran and Bidgol, and even Kashan. It holds a special place in religious ceremonies and offerings in the city. It is made with a combination of white beans, meat, onions, cinnamon, and saffron. Some serve it like a thick stew with dill rice, while others eat it like a broth with Sangak bread and fresh herbs. Shefteh Somaq, aka Kofteh Ab-e Somaq, is a meatball soup is prepared with ground meat, chickpea flour, onions, and sumac. The soaked sumac gives the dish a tangy and appealing flavor. Shefteh Somaq can be enjoyed with either rice or bread.

By the help of local communities and private investors, Aran and Bidgol seeks to gain a recognition as one of Iran’s most compelling desert destinations, captivating travelers with its unique blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical significance.

