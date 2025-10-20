Exhibit on food culture underway at Niavaran palace complex

TEHRAN – A month-long exhibition titled “Taste of the Museum; From Table to Art” is currently underway at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in northern Tehran.

The event, running from October 16 to November 15, showcases historical and cultural artifacts related to food and dining customs in Iran during the Pahlavi era.

It showcases serving vessels, cooking tools, and items representing traditional Iranian and Western dining and hospitality practices. The display also features a Qajar-era oil painting titled “The Cooks.”

According to the Niavaran authorities, the event also marks World Food Day, which was established in 1945 by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The exhibition aims to narrate the historical and social aspects of food in Iran, tracing its evolution from royal courts to everyday life. It also highlights the connection between tradition and modernity and explores the role of food in shaping national identity and culture.

The Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex, covering approximately eleven hectares in northern Tehran, comprises several landmark buildings and museums dating back to the 19th and 20th centuries during the late Qajar and Pahlavi periods.

The history of the palace complex stretches back to about 280 years ago when Fath-Ali Shah of the Qajar Dynasty ordered a summer residence to be built in the then countryside area of the capital. The two-story Ahmad-Shahi pavilion is one of the highlights of the complex. With an area of 9,000 square meters, the palace complex is entirely adorned with magnificent plasterwork, mirrorwork, and tilework. Its architecture boasts a blend of pre- and post-Islamic arts.

