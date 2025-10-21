Chabahar port to boost storage capacity by 50% through new development projects

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and Managing Director of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Saeed Rasouli, said on Tuesday that ongoing development and construction projects in Chabahar have pushed total public and private investment in the port to over 240 trillion rials (around $480 million), paving the way for a 50 percent increase in the storage capacity of essential goods.

Rasouli, who toured Shahid Beheshti Port’s infrastructure projects along with PMO board members, described Chabahar as “a massive construction site” where extensive investments are being made in port infrastructure, logistics, warehousing, and transport facilities.

He noted that once the new mechanized silos and covered warehouses come online within a year, the port’s capacity to store essential goods will grow by about 50 percent — a development he said would play a crucial role in strengthening Iran’s food security and supporting the country’s supply network.

Rasouli highlighted the strategic importance of Chabahar as Iran’s only oceanic port, emphasizing its growing role in regional maritime trade and transit. He said the railway connection between Chabahar and Zahedan is progressing at a promising pace, and upon completion, it will integrate the port into Iran’s national rail network, significantly boosting the country’s position in the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

The connection, he added, will expand Iran’s transit capacity, facilitate exports and imports, and reinforce the country’s standing as a key logistics hub between Central Asia, the Indian Ocean, and Europe.

Rasouli expressed appreciation for the efforts of private investors, engineers, and PMO staff in Chabahar, voicing optimism that continued cooperation and government support will transform the port into one of Iran’s main economic development hubs.

He said his visit to Chabahar aligns with the ministry’s broader strategy of monitoring progress across national ports, enabling on-site decision-making and faster execution of key maritime projects.

Chabahar hosts two major ports — Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari — which play vital roles in Iran’s import and export operations. Shahid Beheshti Port covers 240 hectares with 16 hectares of loading areas and 30,000 square meters of warehouses, while Shahid Kalantari Port includes 35,000 square meters of loading areas, 30,000 square meters of warehouses, and 14,500 square meters of container yards.

EF/MA