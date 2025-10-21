Tehran holds 29th National Export Day celebration

TEHRAN- Iran’s 29th National Export Day celebration was held at the Tehran Summit Conference Hall with the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mining, and Agriculture Samad Hasanzadeh, Chairman of Industry and Mining Committee of the Parliament Reza Alizadeh, and a group of managers and traders.

Addressing the ceremony, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Head Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi referred to the three main strategies of the TPO in the field of exports, and stated: “Facilitating and removing export barriers, developing free trade, and promoting an export-oriented approach are the three important strategies of the organization.”

He also mentioned that the revival of the Supreme Export Council and the Barter Committee is an action to boost exports.

By welcoming the president and attendees, the TPO head stated: "We have used today as an occasion to remind everyone that the development of non-oil exports is the most principal factor for the country's economic development, and exporters are the key agents for connecting to global markets."

He emphasized the support for exporters' activities, and said: “Last year, an unprecedented record of $58 billion in exports with a 15.6-percent growth was registered by traders”, and continued: “Although at the beginning of this year, due to price problems of steel and petrochemical products and the 12-day war, we witnessed negative growth in exports, we managed to reach $26 billion by the end of the first half (September 22), similar to previous export levels, and we hope to register positive export growth by the end of the year."

He expressed hope that “With the mechanisms implemented in the TPO, the increase in export incentives, and the creation of a positive atmosphere in the field of foreign trade, we will witness positive growth in non-oil exports in the coming months.”

The deputy minister of industry, mining, and trade, further referred to the three strategies of facilitating and removing export barriers, developing free trade, and promoting an export-oriented approach as among the most important programs of the TPO, and stated: "The Supreme Export Council and the Barter Committee have been revived to boost non-oil exports, and we have also revitalized border markets and border trade."

The Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran added: "We have also organized trade cards, resolved temporary entry problems in cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Association (IRICA), and the trade regulations have been uploaded on the Comprehensive Trade System."

Dehghan Dehnavi, referring to the beginning of the use of cryptocurrencies in trade, added: "Nine export terminals have been launched in the country. Furthermore, we have revived the role of Export Management Companies for small exporters, and we are pursuing free and preferential trade agreements with neighboring countries and the Eurasia region, Africa, etc., to facilitate and boost exports."

It is worth mentioning that during the 29th National Export Day ceremony, 46 exporters were appreciated in the categories of medal-winning exporter, outstanding exporter, national exemplary exporter, and commendable exporter. These individuals were selected from among 500 exporters registered on the Exporter Evaluation System of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

MA