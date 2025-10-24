TACI joins Presiding Board of affiliate members of UNWTO

TEHRAN-- Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) has been elected as a representative of the South Asia region to the Board of Directors of the United Nations World Tourism Organization for the four-year period from 2026 to 2029 by the members.

According to Mehr news agency, obtaining a seat on the Board of Directors of the Associate Members provides the basis for Iran's active participation in the decision-making and determining global tourism priorities, and strengthens the platform for exchanging views and transferring experiences between the countries and the influential institutions.

In addition, this position will provide a valuable opportunity to introduce Iran’s diverse tourism potential, develop land tourism, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and directly interact with key players in the international tourism industry, including the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Expedia Group, and the global platform Tripadvisor.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization consists of 160 countries around the world, and in addition to the government members, more than 500 affiliated members from the private sector, public institutions, and academic institutions from different countries cooperate with it.

This international network, in collaboration with UNWTO member states, facilitates knowledge exchange, strengthens cooperation between key tourism stakeholders, and contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the implementation of UNWTO tourism missions.

The Governing Board of UNWTO affiliate members is elected every four years from among the active members in different regions of the world.

