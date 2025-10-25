Tehran, Dushanbe to expand capital market cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran has expressed readiness to assist Tajikistan in establishing a commodity exchange and developing its securities market, the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) said on Saturday.

During a meeting between Iran’s SEO Head Hojjatollah Seyedi and Tajik Finance Minister Faizuddin Qahhorzoda in Tehran, both sides called for deepening bilateral cooperation in capital markets.

Seyedi noted that the two nations’ cultural and linguistic affinities provide a strong foundation for closer collaboration.

“With around 60 years of experience in stock exchanges and over two decades in commodity markets, the SEO is ready to share its expertise with Tajikistan in launching commodity exchanges and implementing commodity-backed securities,” he said.

He expressed hope that the meeting would mark the beginning of deeper cooperation between the two countries to expand capital market development.

Qahhorzoda said Tajikistan’s economic policy prioritizes expanding partnerships with other countries, adding that cooperation with Iran in economic fields has been strong but could grow further.

He highlighted Tajikistan’s steady economic growth over the past decade and welcomed Iran’s support in establishing various types of stock and commodity exchanges to strengthen Tajikistan’s financial infrastructure.

"Bridge of Trust and Development" Conference held with participation of Iran and Tajikistan

The specialized conference "Bridge of Trust and Development" was held on Saturday (October 25) in Dushanbe with the presence of Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, the Minister of Finance of Tajikistan, and Alireza Haghighian, the Ambassador of Iran.

At this meeting, Iranian ambassador, referring to Iran's experience in international financial institutions such as IOSCO, announced Tehran's readiness for cooperation, training, and the exchange of financial knowledge with Tajikistan.

Furthermore, Hojatollah Seydi, the Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization, along with a group of experts from the organization, presented lectures on capital markets, Islamic financial instruments, green finance, and the supervision of emerging markets as part of this conference.

Iran and Tajikistan have agreed to address outstanding banking issues and establish a joint investment task force to enhance cooperation in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and agriculture, marking another step toward deepening their economic and financial relations.

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Seyed Ali Madanizadeh met with Sultan Rahimzoda, head of Tajikistan’s State Committee on Investment and State Property Management, on October 15, to discuss practical measures for expanding bilateral collaboration.

During the meeting, Madanizadeh—who also chairs Iran’s State Banks Assembly—highlighted the need to resolve pending banking and financial coordination issues between the two countries. Both sides agreed to accelerate efforts to finalize banking arrangements that would facilitate trade and investment flows.

The Iranian minister emphasized the investment potential in technical and engineering services, mining, infrastructure, agriculture, and knowledge-based industries, calling the Dushanbe International Investment Forum a vital platform for promoting mutual understanding and private-sector engagement.

He noted that three key economic agreements between the two countries—on investment promotion and protection, avoidance of double taxation, and customs cooperation—are now in force, providing a legal foundation for expanding commercial ties.

Madanizadeh also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to form the Iran–Tajikistan Joint Investment Working Group, which has already held three sessions, the most recent on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Summit in Shiraz.

He further underscored the readiness of Iran’s private sector to exchange specialized business delegations and enhance knowledge of the Tajik market, adding that recent progress in visa-free travel has already boosted cultural and medical tourism between the two nations.

The Iranian delegation’s trip to Dushanbe in mid-October and participation in the international investment forum underscored a strategic shift toward operational economic diplomacy, building on decades of cultural, linguistic, and historical ties.

A key focus of the talks was developing banking cooperation to remove long-standing financial barriers. Given the central role of banking systems in trade facilitation and capital transfer, resolving these issues could unlock new pathways for joint investment and empower private-sector initiatives.

The implementation of the three foundational economic agreements—on investment protection, double taxation, and customs—provides a framework of mutual trust for businesses and investors. The establishment of the joint investment task force signals a move from political understanding to structured, results-oriented cooperation.

Collaboration in technical and engineering services, mining, infrastructure, agriculture, and knowledge-based industries has emerged as a key priority. These sectors, rich in development potential, can contribute to technology transfer, job creation, and sustainable growth in both countries. The Dushanbe forum served as a platform to identify shared capacities and connect Iranian and Tajik entrepreneurs.

The Iranian private sector is expected to play an increasingly vital role in this process. By forming expert delegations and strengthening trade intelligence, Iranian firms can establish joint ventures and seize opportunities in Tajikistan’s growing market.

The visa-free travel agreement between Iran and Tajikistan has significantly expanded cultural and medical tourism, while also facilitating smoother business interactions. Analysts note that the deep cultural and civilizational ties between Tehran and Dushanbe have evolved into a powerful engine for economic cooperation, positioning Iran as a reliable partner in Tajikistan’s path toward sustainable regional development.

Iran’s minister of economic affairs and finance emphasized the expansion of brotherly relations and economic, commercial, and infrastructure cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan and proposed special opportunities for deepening these relations under the current conditions.

Seyed Ali Madanizadeh made the remarks in talks with Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan, on the sidelines of his participation in Dushanbe International Investment Forum.

During this meeting, the Iranian minister, thanking the provided opportunity for the meeting, announced that he carries a warm and sincere message of greetings from Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the president of Tajikistan.

He emphasized that Mr. Pezeshkian is eager to meet and host him in Tehran.

Madanizadeh, stressing the importance of brotherly relations and close cooperation between the two countries, stated: Mr. Pezeshkian always places special emphasis on developing these relations in all fields.

He sincerely appreciated the principled and courageous positions of the Tajik government in condemning the attacks by the Zionist regime and the U.S. against the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing this stance as indicative of a deep understanding of the sensitive regional conditions and the necessity of supporting stability and sustainable security.

The Iranian minister also congratulated the president of Tajikistan on the successful holding of international meetings, especially the recent summit of heads of state in the beautiful city of Dushanbe, and noted that Iran-Tajikistan relations have been noticeably growing in recent years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Madanizadeh proposed that by defining special financial and banking mechanisms, using national currencies, bartering goods and services, and implementing joint projects, cooperation between the two countries could be expanded away from the effects of sanctions.

He continued: “In this regard, significant capacities for cooperation in various fields have been provided; including in investment and infrastructure projects, Iranian companies are ready to actively participate in implementing construction, power plant, road construction, housing, and urban development plans in Tajikistan.”

The minister also said: “In the field of energy and electricity, cooperation in the construction of hydroelectric power plants, Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran electricity transmission lines, and the development of renewable energies are among the practical axes of cooperation. In the field of trade and banking, establishing direct payment channels, using national currency, and reciprocal credit lines will play an important role in facilitating economic relations.”

He also announced Iran's readiness to establish a joint science and technology park, develop knowledge-based companies, and digitalize the economy with Tajikistan.

Emphasizing the high capabilities of Iranian technical and engineering companies in implementing large projects, Madanizadeh stated: “Strengthening the presence of these companies in Tajikistan, in addition to developing infrastructure, will lead to the transfer of Iran's technical knowledge and engineering technology to this country.”

He added that Iran and Tajikistan can play an important role in the regional supply chain in the fields of energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and technical and engineering services, and by synergizing their capacities, enhance their economic standing in the region.

At the end of the meeting, Madanizadeh once again thanked the president and the government of Tajikistan for their warm hospitality and emphasized: "We look forward to hosting Mr. Rahmon in Iran so that we can have constructive and effective talks in Tehran about the strategic roadmaps for long-term and sustainable cooperation between the two countries.”

‘Tehran, Dushanbe accelerate toward a sustainable future’

Speaking on Tuesday at the Dushanbe International Investment Forum, Madanizadeh highlighted the strengthening of economic and cultural ties between Iran and Tajikistan, emphasizing green investment opportunities and regional cooperation in energy, technology, transport, and agriculture as the foundation for sustainable development across Central Asia.

He said the conference, focused on green investment, serves as “a bridge for sharing ideas and a gateway to a sustainable and prosperous regional future.”

He added that the recent meeting between the presidents of Iran and Tajikistan marked a new chapter in bilateral relations, culminating in 23 cooperation documents worth $500 million, underscoring both sides’ determination to deepen economic engagement.

The official said the two countries share a common vision to expand bilateral trade beyond $500 million, reinforced by agreements in transport, customs, fisheries, mining, and agriculture.

“Tajikistan, with its vast potential in renewable energy, mining, and water resources, offers a reliable base for sustainable investment,” he said.

Madanizadeh stressed that despite sanctions, Iran continues to focus on diversification and innovation, and stands ready to enhance cooperation with Tajikistan in clean energy, digital economy, transport, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and mining industries.

He added that as the world approaches a digital transformation, Iran—with its expertise in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies—is prepared to share experience and train Tajik specialists to help drive technological growth.

The minister also noted that regional cooperation draws inspiration from the historic Silk Road, emphasizing that balanced development in the region can only be achieved through strengthened bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

Meanwhile, during a meeting between Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh and Tajikistan’s Agriculture Minister Qurban Hakimzoda, in August 1, the Iranian minister referred to the emphasis of the Iranian president on the comprehensive development of relations with friendly and neighboring countries.

He stated: "The expansion of agricultural cooperation between the two countries is one of the practical examples of implementing the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding neighbors and the region."

Emphasizing the importance of food security for both countries and the region, he announced Iran’s readiness for further cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in various fields of the agricultural sector.

Hakimzoda, for his part, referred to the signing of the memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation between the two countries, and expressed satisfaction with the successful holding of the first meeting of the Joint Agricultural Cooperation Committee last year and assessed the progress in implementing the agreements under this MoU as satisfactory.

During the meeting, the agriculture ministers of both countries discussed investment strategies in processing industries, cooperation in mechanization development, livestock farming, aquaculture, and other agricultural sectors.

EF/MA