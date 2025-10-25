UNESCO Ambassador: Food diversity of West Azerbaijan ethnic groups a unique tourism potential

TEHRAN—Presence of different ethnic groups, including Kords and Turks, in West Azarbaijan province has created a beautiful food diversity that is a unique tourism potential, said Ambassador of the UNESCO Food and Gastronomy Club Hassan Mirhadi.

According to IRNA, he added that Turks, Kords, Assyrians and Armenians have been living side by side in this province for many years, and this is a beautiful picture and a model in the world.

He continued: “The existence of different ethnic groups in this province has led us to witness a variety of foods in this exhibition, which is a good potential for tourism.”

Mirhadi added that the moment visitors enter this festival and exhibition, it is as if they have entered a historical journey and a paradise of food, because the aroma of Ash-e Doogh (a local soup), Koofteh (meatball), and various local foods is complex in this space, and in this dreamy journey, memories can be revived.”

He added: “We currently live in a country that has a history of several thousand years in the field of food and drink, and this is considered an important tourism capacity in the international arena.”

The Ambassador of the UNESCO Food and Gastronomy Club expressed hope that West Azarbaijan will be a model for other provinces.

The Fourth International Festival and Exhibition of Traditional and Local Foods of Urmia was held in a friendly and cultural atmosphere from October 21-24 in Hall No. 3 of the Forest Park, Urmia, with the extensive presence of Iranian ethnic groups and representatives from several foreign countries.

This event, with the aim of introducing the food, tourism and cultural potential of Iran and the region, provided an opportunity to showcase the flavors and food rituals of different nations side by side.

In this edition of the festival, in addition to various provinces of Iran, countries such as Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Armenia and Afghanistan also participated by presenting their traditional and local foods.

KD

