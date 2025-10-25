Iran, China cultural exchanges accelerate, Beijing’s ambassador says

TEHRAN – Beijing’s ambassador to Tehran has said that cooperation between Iran and China in cultural heritage research has gained greater speed and depth over the past two years, describing the field as a strategic platform for expanding bilateral scientific and civilizational exchanges.

Ambassador Cong Peiwu said joint research projects in archaeology and related cultural heritage studies had provided a strong foundation for scientific and cultural cooperation between the two nations, IRIB reported on Saturday.

“These capacities have existed for years, and they are now being pursued in a more organized and profound way,” Cong was quoted as saying.

Referring to China’s recent international initiatives, Cong said cultural and scientific collaboration between Tehran and Beijing had expanded since the launch of a global initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said the trend showed that “two ancient Asian civilizations are taking effective steps toward mutual cultural and scientific enrichment.”

The ambassador also cited his visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Persepolis in April, where he met a group of Chinese researchers, including members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The presence of Chinese scientists at such a World Heritage site is a manifestation of ongoing practical cooperation in archaeology between the two countries, he explained.

“With significant progress in cultural heritage studies and mutual understanding between civilizations, we expect Iran-China cooperation in this field not only to continue but also to expand in a more structured and comprehensive way,” the Chinese envoy said.

“Cultural heritage can serve as a lasting bridge between two ancient nations that have contributed greatly to global civilization.”

AM