US did not bring peace; it only paused the killing

LONDON – Today in West Asia there is an aggressor party and a party that is attacked. A party that is right and a party that is wrong. Each party has supporters. There is the camp of resistance and those behind it. It is an axis united by direction and principle. The lines of support extend from Iran to Palestine. There is also the camp of the Israeli occupation entity and those behind it. The entity is the American stooge, with its Western allies and Arab tools, who act as mediators. The mediating parties often follow the aggressor party.

The U.S. sets the region’s decisions and policies and the Israeli occupation entity is tasked with implementing them. This entity is given the green light to use means of destruction to intimidate and subjugate others.

Just as Israelis reach their goals by using the utmost violence and the most destructive means, they also need intermediaries. The Arab states that are called upon for their efforts to make peace, were in fact a mediator between the killer and the victim. Their job is to reach solutions if the killer fails. The mediatory roles they can play differ depending on whether the goals can be achieved or not, based on success and on failure. Therefore, the Arabs are a subordinate mediator and can be an alternative option if the first option fails.

The Americans’ first option was uprooting the resistance through the Israeli occupation entity. This option depended on leveraging advanced intelligence systems to their maximum potential.

The United States is an international party sponsoring mass killing for the lust of money, influence and control. Israel is a malicious party implanted in Palestine, committing mass killing out of a lust for expansionism and domination. When this malicious party reached a degree of excess in destruction and shocked the peoples of the West, but failed to achieve its plots, it was decided to hold back and reduce the killing.

The U.S. did not seek to bring peace nor did it stop the fighting and war; rather the results turned against it. It did not bring peace; it only withheld the permission to kill. It slowed the pace of killing and turned to another ruse called the “peace plan."

Fearing that the table might be turned against it as a result of growing protests and pressure from peoples around the world, the U.S. was compelled to call for a stop to the killing. As for the occupation entity, it did not welcome peace but came to the table to polish its badly tarnished image. It responded to the American pressure by reducing the extent of killing and seeking other solutions after mass killing proved ineffective.