Quranic-themed handicraft exhibit underway in Sanandaj

TEHRAN — A handicrafts exhibition showcasing various objects mainly with a Quranic theme is currently underway in Sanandaj, the capital of Kordestan province, western Iran.

The month-long exhibition was commenced last week concurrent with the 48th National Quran Recitation Competition, and it will be running through October 28, a provincial official said on Saturday.

Pouya Talebnia, acting head of the Kordestan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, told Miras Aria news agency that the exhibition aims to promote Quranic teachings, support local producers, and highlight the cultural and artistic potential of the province.

It features 45 booths displaying a range of Quranic and handicraft products, including Qurans and prayer books, calligraphy panels, marquetry, kilims, jajims, pottery, ceramics, and other locally made items.

The exhibition is open to visitors in two daily sessions, morning and evening, Talebnia said. Handicraft products are being offered at discounted prices, and shuttle services as well as guided visits to Sanandaj’s historical sites are available for participants, he added.

Known for its vibrant culture and strong sense of identity, Kordestan boasts high, cold mountains and historical terraced villages that provide a diverse array of landscapes to explore. The capital city of Sanandaj is situated 458 km from Tehran and serves as a key tourist destination with numerous attractions. Marivan, another highlight of the province, lies on the border with Iraq and offers its own unique appeal.

AM