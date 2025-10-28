Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Jenin raid  

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Tuesday during a raid on an occupied West Bank village that involved air strikes, Middle East Eye reported.

The attack took place in the early morning hours in the village of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin, when Israeli forces stormed the area and surrounded a house, according to local media reports.

The raid sparked heavy exchanges of fire and aerial shelling.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs has identified the three men as Abdullah Mohammed Omar Jalamneh, 27, Qais Ibrahim Mohammed al-Baytawi, 21, and Ahmad Azmi Aref Nashrati, 29.