Iran ranks 79th globally in organic production

TEHRAN – Iran ranks 79th among 280 countries worldwide in the production of organic products, according to Seyed Reza Nourani, head of the Iran Organic Association.

Speaking at a press conference for the 14th Iran Organic Festival held at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Nourani said the global organic market is valued at $253 billion, but Iran currently holds no share in it.

He noted that organic consumption worldwide accounts for between 20 and 25 percent of total food consumption, adding that Iran needs to promote awareness and education to encourage greater domestic use of organic products.

He explained that due to higher production costs, organic goods are priced between 30 and 50 percent higher than conventional products globally.

Regarding the upcoming festival, Nourani said this year’s event has seen strong participation, with 100 booths showcasing a range of products including honey, rice, legumes, tea, olive oil, pasta, fruits, and dried nuts.

He added that all exhibitors will offer a 10 percent discount on their goods, and home delivery will be provided free of charge. While the price difference between organic and non-organic honey remains minimal, Nourani said organic rice is about 50 percent more expensive due to higher cultivation and certification costs.

EF/MA