Charity foundation creates over 30,000 jobs in 7 months

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, has created 30,309 jobs in some 4,356 deprived areas in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21.

Barekat Foundation has invested 131 trillion rials (around 120 million dollars) to create sustainable job opportunities in less privileged areas across the country, IRNA reported.

The plan has utilized the capacities of local communities and benefited from cooperation with executive bodies and social capital to create job opportunities.

According to Seyyed Amir-Hossein Madani, an official with the Barekat Charity Foundation, Barekat Foundation has so far covered 80 percent of the target groups in the field of employment.

Referring to the variety of employment projects, the official said these included 232 enterprises, 845 workshops, and over 29,231 small-scale and home projects. About 1,376 projects were allocated to female heads of household, 438 projects to families of prisoners, and 354 projects to individuals with disabilities.

There were also 105 knowledge-based projects, 146 aquaculture projects, and 1,978 projects in water efficiency.

The foundation plans to create 80,000 jobs by the end of the current year, March 20, 2026, Madani further noted.

The Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2007-March 2008), Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice, was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship, prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools, and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, and granting non-repayable loans and insurance, especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by wars and natural disasters, are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

