Israel kills over 100 in Gaza

The Gaza Ministry of Health says Israeli airstrikes since last night have killed over 100 Palestinians, nearly half of them children, despite an ongoing ceasefire.

The ministry described the surge in casualties as part of Israel’s continuing escalation across the besieged territory. It warned that hospitals are buckling under the growing number of victims, as fuel shortages and medical supply restrictions push Gaza’s health system closer to collapse.

Independent media, including Al Jazeera and AFP, confirmed the reports, describing it as the deadliest night since the truce was declared.