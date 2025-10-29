Hamas: U.S. political cover enables Israeli violations of ceasefire 

Hamas has called on the mediators of the ceasefire agreement to pressure Israel to stop its attacks and abide by the deal, while also accusing the US in being complicit in helping Israel “impose new realities by force” in Gaza.

“The treacherous escalation against our people in Gaza reveals a clear Israeli intention to undermine the ceasefire agreement and impose new realities by force, under the cover of American complicity that grants Netanyahu’s fascist government political cover to continue its crimes,” the Palestinian group said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

“The biased positions of the American administration in favor of the occupation constitute actual partnership in the bloodshed of our children and women, and direct encouragement of the continuation of the aggression.”

It added: “The movement also calls upon the mediators and guarantors to assume their full responsibilities regarding this escalating aggression, and to immediately pressure the occupying government to halt its massacres and fully adhere to the terms of the agreement.”