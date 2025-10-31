Exhibition of new oil, gas, refining, petchem technologies opens in Isfahan

TEHRAN – The fourth edition of Iran’s exhibition on new technologies in the oil, gas, refining, and petrochemical industries opened Thursday evening at the Isfahan International Exhibition Center, bringing together leading domestic and international experts to showcase the latest advancements and promote cooperation across the energy sector.

The three-day event highlights the newest local innovations and technological capabilities developed by Iranian companies and research institutions in upstream and downstream energy fields.

Organized under the supervision of the Iranian Petroleum Equipment Manufacturers Association, the exhibition serves as a key platform for presenting Iran’s growing self-sufficiency in industrial equipment, process optimization, and advanced energy technologies.

The event aims to support local manufacturers, boost domestic supply chains, and strengthen links between technology developers, academic centers, and major industrial groups. Exhibitors are presenting innovations in refinery automation, renewable integration in oil operations, and digital monitoring systems for petrochemical plants.

Alongside the exhibition, several expert panels and B2B sessions are being held to facilitate dialogue between local firms and visiting foreign delegations. These meetings are designed to create opportunities for joint ventures, technology transfer, and investment partnerships in upstream and midstream projects.

With participation from a wide range of domestic producers, research institutions, and start-ups, the exhibition underscores Isfahan’s growing role as an industrial hub for innovation in oil and petrochemical equipment manufacturing.

The event will run until November 2 (11 Aban), offering experts, managers, and entrepreneurs a comprehensive view of Iran’s evolving energy technology landscape.

