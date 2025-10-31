Top diplomacy provides the world with a healthier heartbeat

BEIJING - On the morning of October 30, the eyes of the world turned to Busan, South Korea, where Chinese President Xi Jinping held a highly anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. This high-level dialogue, coming at a critical juncture for both bilateral ties and the global economic outlook, was immediately recognized by the world as a monumental event.

The dialogue in Busan was more than just a political photo opportunity; it was a necessary recalibration. In his remarks, President Xi Jinping provided an unambiguous assessment of the current state of affairs, one that offers a template for stability moving forward.

He acknowledged that since President Trump took office, the two sides have maintained essential contact through "three phone calls and numerous exchanges of letters," an ongoing communication channel that has been vital in "jointly guiding China-U.S. relations to maintain overall stability."

This frequent and direct contact, often conducted away from the glare of daily media skirmishes, is the essence of head-of-state diplomacy—it provides the strategic ballast needed to weather inevitable storms.

The ‘compass and anchor’ of strategic guidance

The fundamental value of this top-level engagement lies in its capacity for top-level design and strategic guidance. It is what provides the "compass and anchor" for the relationship.

Crucially, the meeting was preceded by a breakthrough on the economic front: the bilateral economic and trade teams had, just days prior in Kuala Lumpur, reached a "basic consensus" on resolving their primary concerns. This seemingly technical detail is, in fact, the clearest evidence of the efficacy of the leadership summit.

When economic frictions threaten to overwhelm the relationship, only a direct political mandate from the top can provide the necessary momentum for negotiators to achieve a breakthrough. President Xi confirmed as much, stating that this consensus "provided the necessary conditions" for the Busan meeting itself.

President Xi’s candid assessment of the inherent friction between the world’s two largest economies was particularly illuminating. He stated that due to different national conditions, it is "inevitable that there will be some differences, and occasional friction is normal."

This normalization of conflict is not an acceptance of decline, but rather a mature acknowledgment of reality. The key takeaway, however, was his call to action: that both presidents must act as "helmsmen" who "should grasp the direction and steer the overall situation to ensure the stable sailing of the great ship of China-U.S. relations." This powerful maritime metaphor highlights the paramount importance of crisis management and strategic foresight over tactical posturing.

From conflict to ‘mutual success and common prosperity’

The most forward-looking aspect of the Busan dialogue was President Xi's attempt to redefine the competitive nature of the relationship. In a powerful strategic pivot, he stressed that China's development and revitalization and President Trump’s goal of "Make America Great Again" are not mutually exclusive. Instead, he asserted that the two nations "can fully achieve mutual success and common prosperity."

This is a fundamental rejection of zero-sum thinking. By urging the U.S. and China to be "partners and friends," President Xi appealed to the long-term historical imperative and the present-day necessity of cooperation. This vision transcends the transactional nature of trade disputes, framing the relationship not as a struggle for dominance, but as a joint project for global benefit.

As reactions from the global business community confirm, this kind of leadership is desperately needed. As Monica Hardy Whaley, President of the National Center for APEC, correctly noted in an interview with CGTN, "the fact of meeting and open communication is very positive... That to me is a great breakthrough in a way." Businesses have been subjected to a rollercoaster of uncertainties driven by tariffs, export controls, and the constant threat of trade wars. The recent World Trade Organization estimate that dividing global trade into rival blocs could shrink global GDP by nearly 7 percent over the long term is a stark warning that this uncertainty is, at best, exhausting, and at worst, devastating.

The reality on the ground, even for the U.S., suggests that the tariffs have been a poor strategy. The rebound in year-on-year CPI inflation and studies showing American families incurring significant extra costs underscore that the tariff debacle has been an act of self-harm. The logic is clear: the current path is unsustainable.

A call for global responsibility

For the truce to be enduring, and for the economic structures of the world’s two largest economies to transition without collision, what is required is consistent long-term visions rather than short-term tactics. China’s recent public recommendations for its next five-year social and economic development plan—a path emphasizing high-quality development and high-level opening up—demonstrates such a long-term commitment. This vision seeks mutually beneficial prospects, aiming to make the pie bigger and make it inclusive.

This brings us to the final, crucial component of the Busan meeting: the call for shared global responsibility. President Xi acknowledged President Trump's efforts on regional hotspot issues and highlighted China’s sustained efforts in "promoting peace talks." His ultimate appeal was that in a world still riddled with complex challenges, the U.S. and China must "jointly demonstrate major-power responsibility" and collaborate on more "big, practical, and beneficial things for both countries and the world."

This mandate—to connect and act on commitments to common prosperity—is where genuine change occurs. It is about creating sound ecosystems where cooperation and friendly competition can coexist, nurturing more winners along the supply chains, from U.S. bean farmers to international students worldwide.

The Busan meeting, steered by the "helmsmen" of both nations, provided not just a temporary reprieve from tension, but a strategic affirmation that the two countries must—and can—work together. By providing a clear course, head-of-state diplomacy has, once again, offered a more hopeful outlook and a healthier heartbeat for the world.

Jianlu Bi is a Beijing-based award-winning journalist and current affairs commentator. His research interests include international politics and communications. He holds a doctoral degree in communication studies and a master's degree in international studies. He also writes for the SCMP, Foreign Policy In Focus, TRT World, Eurasia Review, International Policy Digest, Modern Diplomacy, IOL, the Citizen, and others.



The article reflects the author's opinions and not necessarily the views of the Tehran Times.