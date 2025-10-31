Larijani welcomes strategic security pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN – The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has welcomed a defense accord between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“We are happy to see the conclusion of a strategic agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia; today, the world of Islam needs this brotherhood,” said Ali Larijani in a post on X.

In mid-September, Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan signed a formal mutual defense pact, further strengthening the decades-long security partnership between the two Muslim nations. The move came shortly after Israel attacked the Qatari capital, Doha. The incident caused concern among Persian Gulf nations about the United States’ ability to guarantee their security.

"This accord, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression,” a joint statement by Riyadh and Islamabad read.

Under the deal, any attack against Saudi Arabia or Pakistan “shall be considered an assault against both,” it stressed.

In his post, Larijani highlighted that regional countries should not simply talk the talk, but rather need to walk the walk to settle their issues. “In order to resolve regional issues, we don’t need lectures any longer; rather, we need action and cooperation. The accord between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is like this, and we welcome that,” he explained.

In late September, a top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution also embraced the defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, describing it as a positive step for regional security while underlining Iran’s own military readiness and commitment to deterrence.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” signed in Riyadh between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be regarded as constructive.

“We assess this treaty as positive. Pakistan has announced that other countries can join, and I recommend that Iran also participate,” Safavi said.

“Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iraq could move toward a collective pact,” said the top general, adding, “We should declare readiness as a regional power.”

He noted that Iran, based on its military diplomacy and foreign policy, is expected to take an active role in regional defense-security treaties.”