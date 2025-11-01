Art of gemstone cutting: a brilliant opportunity for youth employment in Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN--Precious and semi-precious stones are not just treasures hidden in the earth today, but have become a source of employment and income generation in Sistan-Baluchestan province; where art and effort, along with a small capital, transform an inanimate stone into a valuable work.

According to IRNA, among various home jobs, the profession of cutting precious and semi-precious stones is one of the jobs that can be started with minimal cost and capital and in a small space of the home. With basic tools and a little skill, one can produce ornamental stones and turn taste and creativity into a sustainable capital.

Gemstone carving is one of the jobs that can provide employment for young people in various fields such as exploration, production, trade, and even export at a low cost.

Iran has significant capacities in producing these stones, and if they are processed properly, their value-added will increase several times; which creates sustainable employment and significant income for the country.

In today's world, jewelry and the art of stone carving have many fans, and one of the reasons for the growth of this industry is its stable income and high foreign exchange earnings. Gemstone carving, which is a combination of art and skill, has become one of the wealth-generating artistic fields, and more people are attracted to it every day.

Sistan-Baluchestan, with its blessings such as mines, has a special status. This province, with its variety of metallic and non-metallic mines, has been dubbed the ‘Rainbow of Mining’ in the country, and the pristine and extensive mines of this region have provided a huge capacity for the development of mining fields and the related industries.

In recent years, with the implementation of exploration projects in Sistan-Baluchestan, many young people have realized this capacity and have turned to skill training and setting up stone-cutting workshops. stones such as salt crystal, red and blue agate, Soleimani agate, lapis lazuli, and jasper are among the most important gems discovered from the provincial mines.

Today, the sounds of semi-precious stone-cutting machines and electric tools in small home and educational workshops in various cities of Sistan-Baluchestan province whisper a note of hope: hope for employment, income, and a bright future for young people.

Taha Abbasian, a gem-cutting entrepreneur in Zahedan, said about his activity in the field of gold and silver jewelry: “I have been involved in the field of jewelry making for the past four years and I work in the field of cutting precious and semi-precious stones.”

He said: “At first, I started with carving the precious and semi-precious stones, then I had to learn how to make silver and gold stirrups to complete the ideas and achieve my desired designs.”

Abbasian stated: “Sistan-Baluchestan has a beautiful cultural heritage, and I have tried to combine this authenticity and local art with jewelry making to create more diversity and attractiveness.”

Referring to the importance of creating bazaars for selling handicrafts, he continued: “Setting up a bazaar to sell artistic products, especially the opening of a new bazaar in Zahedan will have a significant impact on the prosperity of the artists' work. In addition, we will use the capacity of cyberspace to introduce and sell the works.”

Abbasian added: “I exhibit the jewelry I make at exhibitions, and some of it is also sold in different cities. Usually, friends and visitors purchase the orders after seeing the works.”

He said: “Most of the stones I cut are prepared in different sizes and have been welcomed in metropolitan cities due to their new style and special design. These stones are used in making various types of jewelry such as rings, earrings, bracelets, and textiles, and are even used in clothing design.”

“At one time, I was a gem cutting instructor and had about 60 students in the field of jewelry making. This field has great potential for growth, and those interested can follow a successful path in it through having creativity.”

This gem cutting entrepreneur emphasized that if the authorities support the artists by purchasing their products and introducing their works, the artists' encouragement and motivation will increase.

Abbasian continued: “If the authorities support this art, it can create suitable employment for young people. Working with precious and semi-precious stones is very delicate and attracts people's attention. If special and exemplary designs are presented, a good job market will be provided for activists in this field.”

Jahad Daneshgahi (the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research) is one of the institutions that has been active in training the gem cutting skills in Sistan-Baluchestan province. According to Mahdi Keshtegar, the deputy head of Sistan-Baluchestan Jahad Daneshgahi, stone cutting courses and training in working with ornamental stones are among the educational courses of this institution that have been achieved to provide employment opportunities and a good labor market in the province.

Keshtegar added that students of Jahad Daneshgahi training courses can enter the labor market and start their activities after completing the courses by using employment facilities.

He stated that three courses and three stone cutting workshops have been held in Sistan-Baluchestan and these courses are still ongoing.

“Our colleagues in the education department are busy setting up educational complexes in Zahedan and Chabahar cities, so that people can benefit from this capacity.”

Keshtegar added: “We have three active workshops in Zahedan, with about 20 people receiving training in each workshop. In total, about 900 people have been trained in this field in Sistan-Baluchestan, and a large portion of them have been able to enter the labor market and find employment after completing the courses.”

KD

