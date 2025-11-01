Austrian airline to resume Tehran–Vienna flights

TEHRAN – Direct flights between Tehran and Vienna is set to be resumed early Monday, Nov. 3, after months of suspension, according to officials at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Ramin Kashf-Azar, acting head of Imam Khomeini International Airport, told ISNA on Saturday that an Austrian airline will operate the first direct Vienna-to-Tehran flight early Monday.

“The first direct Vienna–Tehran flight will arrive Monday morning, an Austrian airline will operate these service,” Kashf-Azar said.

Tehran-Vienna flights would run four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

He further noted that Germany’s Lufthansa is expected to restart its Tehran–Frankfurt service by mid-December. “Flights between Tehran and Frankfurt are expected to resume by mid-December.” The service is expected to operate six days a week, he said.

AM