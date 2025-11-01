Iranian stationery gains popularity with high-quality domestic products, indigenous characters

TEHRAN- High-quality Iranian stationery is a guarantee for consumers, says a leading manufacturer in the stationery sector. He highlighted that Iranian audiences, like any others, tend to prefer domestically made products—so long as their quality is excellent.

The Comica Studio, part of Roya Pardazan-e Nesl-e Ayandeh (Future Generation Dreamers Institute), is a talented and creative team dedicated to creating a new world on paper. One of their flagship products is the “Elya's World” comic strip series, which is released nearly every month to engage teenage audiences with superhero stories rooted in indigenous culture.

Mohammad Mehdi Jalalian, director of the institute, highlighted the use of Iranian-made stationery by children and teenagers. “Our entire production is 100 percent domestically produced. Fortunately, there has been a significant annual increase in the popularity of Iranian stationery.”

“Our studio focuses on creating indigenous Iranian characters. In addition to producing comic books, we have developed Iranian characters. One of our most popular characters, Elya, was recognized as the best-selling teenage book in recent years by the Iran Book and Literature House,” he stated.

“We have utilized this character to develop related stationery products, including notebooks, backpacks, pencil cases, and other items, which have been very well received,” he explained.

“Our main goal is to establish a comprehensive merchandising cycle for this character, particularly in the stationery field, as these are essential consumables for children and teenagers,” Jalalian added.

Reflecting on the journey since introducing their first product in 2019, Jalalian noted, “Many believed that an Iranian character could not achieve widespread popularity or long-term success. However, our experience proved otherwise; public enthusiasm for Elya has grown each year, underscoring the importance of producing high-quality indigenous products.”

“Iranian audiences, like any other, prefer to consume local products—if only they meet high standards of quality. They are interested in content that aligns with their culture—visually appealing and well-produced,” he mentioned.

“If we can produce quality products, all segments of society will embrace them, as we have seen in recent years. Undoubtedly, to meet the rising market demand, there is a need to increase the number of Iranian manufacturers committed to quality,” he concluded.

SAB/

