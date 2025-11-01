Agro-food exhibition to run alongside Caspian littoral governors’ summit in Gilan

TEHRAN – the head of Agricultural Organization in Gilan Province announced that the first “Gilan Agrofood” exhibition will take place from November 19 to 22 in Rasht, center city of the province, on the sidelines of the governors’ meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states.

The fair will showcase agricultural products, foods and beverages, packaging and processing industries, renewable-energy powered production, food-technology and medical-tourism links.

Organizers said its aim is to position Gilan as a major agro-food export hub and supply chain gateway to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eurasia.

Gilan’s governor and trade officials note the province’s special logistical advantages – rail, road, sea and air connectivity – and flag the Anzali Free Zone as a commercial door into the Caspian and Eurasian markets.

A recent article described Gilan as the “lead province for boosting Iran-Russia trade” under Iran’s strategic cooperation framework.

The exhibition’s objectives include reducing intermediaries to lower cost, building full value chains, introducing advanced sorting, processing and logistics, and promoting investment opportunities. Booths will cover agricultural produce (fresh, dried, medicinal herbs, honey, dairy, halal protein), packaging and processing equipment, local breads and confectionery, beverages, food-technology and culinary tourism.

EF/MA