License issued for establishing Iranian products, services trade, marketing center in Baghdad

TEHRAN- The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) has issued the preliminary license for the establishment of an Iranian products and services commercial and marketing center in Baghdad, Iraq, to the Organization of Specialists and Managers.

As reported, the issuance of the preliminary license for the "Commercial and Marketing Center for Iranian Products and Services in Iraq - Baghdad" to the Organization of Specialists and Managers, and the establishment of the center in Baghdad by that organization under the supervision of the TPO, has been approved.

The validity period of this license is one year, from October 19, 2025, to October 18, 2026.

The organization is committed to conducting its activities within the framework of the announced regulations and conditions. If the conditions and requirements are not observed, this license can be suspended or revoked based on the decision of the Working Group on Commercial Centers.

During a meeting between Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadeq and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in Baghdad, in late May, the officials emphasized on development of railway and transit cooperation between the two countries.

In welcoming the Iranian minister, the Iraqi prime minister emphasized the expansion of rail and transit cooperation between the two countries, especially in the development route project, and emphasized the necessity of completing the Shalamcheh-Basra rail project, considering it important for the transportation of passengers from the two countries and Central Asia, especially during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Iranian minister, who traveled to Iraq with the aim of developing transportation relations and visiting the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project, also met Iraqi Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaybis al-Saadawi, and Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari in her trip.

Sadegh had previously visited Iraq in September of last year alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian to push forward the Shalamcheh-Basra railway initiative. That three-day visit resulted in the signing of 14 cooperation documents across various sectors, including transport.

As previously announced by Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for planning and international affairs, Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $11.9 billion to Iraq in the past Iranian calendar year 1403, which ended on March 20.

Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of IRICA for planning and international affairs, said that Iraq was Iran’s second top non-oil export destination in the previous year.

Considering Iran's vast export capacity and Iraq’s large market for Iranian goods, both sides want to expand the volume of bilateral economic exchanges.

Iran and Iraq have set a target of $20 billion in annual trade, and businessmen and authorities of both countries are determined to meet that target.

MA