House of late Dr. Shariati even highlights Davarzan’s history and culture, governor says

TEHRAN – The house of the late Dr. Ali Shariati, the 20th-century Iranian revolutionary and sociologist renowned for his work on the sociology of religion, holds significance beyond being a historical monument, the governor of Davarzan has said.

Hassan Qorbani noted that the building can serve as a cultural hub, introducing the rich history and traditions of Davarzan in Khorasan Razavi province to tourists and researchers alike.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to the historical house of Dr. Shariati in the village of Kahak, Qorbani emphasized the need to preserve the site as a cultural and identity landmark of the city, ISNA reported on Monday.

Dr. Ali Shariati, one of the most prominent contemporary thinkers of Iran, has had a profound impact on the social and cultural thoughts of the people throughout his life, he said.

He noted that Dr. Shariati's house, which is known as a symbol of thoughts and life of this great thinker, is not only considered a historical monument but also provides a space for those interested in Shariati's works and thoughts to gather.

Qorbani considered the protection of this house to be very important, adding that preservation and restoration of Dr. Shariati's house is considered a national and cultural duty.

The governor referred to the current conditions of this building and stated that the worn-out texture and the collapse of parts of the walls and ceiling have created a worrying situation, and this issue requires immediate and expert attention.

He said that this building must be seriously preserved, adding that the restoration of this valuable work must be prioritized to prevent its further destruction.

Qorbani pointed out that Dr. Shariati's house can serve as a cultural and educational center that provides a suitable space for holding the workshops and exhibitions related to Shariati's works and ideas. “By reviving this place, new generations can benefit from his ideas and participate in cultural and social discourses.”

He also pointed to the importance of preparing a comprehensive report on the current situation and estimating the costs for the restoration of this monument. “This report will be sent to the relevant provincial and national administrations to provide the funding and start the restoration operations as soon as possible. This action will be an effective step in the protection and restoration of this historical monument and a good opportunity to attract the attention and support of various institutions.”

Davarzan continued that attracting tourists to this place can help the economic and social development of the region and at the same time increase public awareness of Dr. Shariati's thoughts and their importance.

He emphasized that paying attention to Dr. Shariati's house not only helps preserve a historical monument, but also strengthens the cultural and social identity of Davarzan county.

“Given the various threats that have put the cultural heritage at risk, it is essential that we all pay special attention to this issue and strive to protect these historical and cultural monuments.”

Qorbani noted: “Dr. Shariati's house, as a symbol of Iranian thought, should be a priority in the cultural and social programs of Davarzan county so that we can properly protect it and pass it on to future generations.”

The historical monument of Dr. Ali Shariati's house and birthplace in Kahak village, Davarzan county, was registered under number 9591 on the National Heritage List of Iran in 2003.

Dr. Shariati is known as a cultural and social figure whose ideas have had a profound impact on the country's contemporary history.

Although Dr. Shariati's origins go back to the village of Mazinan, located 80 kilometers west of Sabzevar, he was born in the village of Kahak. This village is known not only as the birthplace of this great thinker, but also has special significance due to Dr. Shariati's family and cultural connections to this region. His birthplace house is currently a historical and cultural monument, requiring attention and protection.

KD

