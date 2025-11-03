‘Same results for Israel— only worse’, Iran FM cites greater readiness than 12-day war

TEHRAN – Iran is fully prepared to defend itself against any aggression, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera published on Sunday, asserting that the country’s military, intelligence, and missile capabilities are stronger and more coordinated than ever.

He warned that any repeat of the 12-day war with Israel would meet “the same results — only worse” for the aggressors.

At the same time, Araghchi emphasized that Tehran is ready to resume nuclear negotiations based on mutual interests, noting that the formula used in the 2015 JCPOA agreement remains viable today.

On fears of renewed conflict, Araghchi said: “It is clear that we are prepared for every scenario. The possibility of war from a belligerent regime — one that has initiated multiple conflicts in our region — cannot be ruled out. But we are fully ready for any situation.”

He stressed that Iran has learned from the 12-day war, improving operational capabilities, intelligence, and morale: “We are even more ready than before the 12-day war. Israel achieved none of its objectives then, and if it repeats that failed experience, it will face the same outcome, only this time we are stronger.”

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians. The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in blatant violation of international law.

In response, the IRGC launched a meticulously calculated series of missile and drone strikes over twelve days. These targeted assaults, now known to have reached 22 distinct operational waves, dismantled key Israeli military, intelligence, and technological infrastructure—leading to a pressured halt in hostilities.

Araghchi highlighted weaknesses in Israel’s military: “Israel’s air defense system is completely penetrable. Despite external support and multiple defensive layers, our missiles breached it. We now have far more experience, tested in real combat, and can strike with greater precision and power.”

He noted that while Israel claimed to control Iranian airspace during the 12-day war, Iranian missiles reached Israeli territory as well, exposing flaws in their defenses.

Araghchi stressed that preparedness is itself a deterrent: “Our readiness for war is the best way to prevent war. We have no interest in conflict or its escalation, but we face a belligerent, expansionist regime.”

He added that Iran’s regional ties have strengthened since the last war, creating a clearer understanding of the real threat: “Netanyahu, despite his crimes, has shown the region that Israel — not Iran — is the true enemy. This awareness is now shared across the Middle East.”

Araghchi addressed reports that Netanyahu is not seeking a new war, noting Iran maintains high alert. On the U.S. and the disputed snapback mechanism, he said Washington and its European allies acted illegally: “Over 120 Non-Aligned Movement countries support Iran’s position. There is no global consensus on sanctions against Iran — only a legal and political dispute.”

Araghchi confirmed Iran is ready to resume nuclear talks: “The 2015 formula still works: Iran provides assurances on its nuclear program, and sanctions are lifted. Negotiations are limited to nuclear issues. Missile capabilities and national security are not negotiable.”

He rejected U.S. demands for zero enrichment, missile restrictions, and limiting support for allies like Hezbollah and the Ansarullah: “Zero enrichment is impossible. Our missiles are central to national defense — no sane nation disarms itself.”

Araghchi emphasized that negotiation format — direct or indirect — is secondary to content: “We focus on substance, not procedure. If the U.S. is ready for fair talks, we will resume negotiations.”

Reflecting on the conflict, he said: “Despite Israel’s initial surprise attacks, Iran responded immediately. National unity and public support behind the government surprised the world. We learned politically, militarily, and economically — and if another war occurs, we will be even more prepared.”

He confirmed that Iran anticipated the attack, monitored enemy movements, and maintained continuity of military leadership despite assassinations of scientists and commanders.

On the role of regional allies, Araghchi clarified: “Our allies are not bound to us like formal military alliances. We support Hezbollah, Hamas, and other groups fighting legitimate causes. Iran is strong enough to defend itself independently.”