Khorramabad to host specialized exhibition on off-road tourism

TEHRAN — A specialized exhibition of off-road tourism and related equipment is set to be held in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province, with the participation of professionals and enthusiasts, the provincial tourism chief announced on Tuesday.

Atta Hassanpour said the exhibition also aims to highlight Lorestan’s natural and cultural attractions, strengthen cooperation among those active in tourism, ecotourism, and related industries, and support manufacturers of travel- and off-road-related equipment.

He noted that the event could serve as an effective step toward enhancing the province’s economic and tourism growth. “Lorestan, with its unique natural landscapes, historical monuments, and rich indigenous culture, is among the country’s most significant tourism destinations. Holding such exhibitions helps better highlight these potentials,” he explained.

According to Hassanpour, the exhibition will run from November 17 to 21, daily from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lorestan International Fairground. The event will host participants from the tourism and ecotourism sectors, off-road equipment manufacturers, and travel and adventure enthusiasts.

He also expressed gratitude for the cooperation of relevant institutions in organizing the exhibition, adding: “We hope that by continuing to hold such events, the path toward sustainable tourism development in Lorestan will become even more firmly established.”

KD

