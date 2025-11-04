Tehran to equip 1,200 schools with rooftop solar power systems

TEHRAN – Around 1,200 schools across Tehran province are set to be equipped with rooftop solar panel systems by the end of this Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026), according to Majid Parsa, head of the Tehran Education Department.

Parsa said the initiative follows an agreement with the Tehran Governor’s Office to install 5-kilowatt solar power systems on each participating school. He noted that the project will initially be implemented on a trial basis to assess the panels’ performance, maintenance, and integration into the power grid.

“The Education Department has already equipped five schools with pilot solar systems, which have shown promising results,” Parsa said, adding that the project will expand once evaluations confirm its effectiveness.

He emphasized that solar-powered schools could play a vital role in energy conservation, providing clean electricity for their own use and potentially supplying surplus power to the grid.

Parsa added that newly built schools in Tehran are now being constructed with built-in solar infrastructure, aligning with the governor’s sustainable development plan.

In a related initiative, Akbar Hasan Beklou, managing director of Tehran Province Electricity Distribution Company, said earlier that the project aims to generate about six megawatts of solar power through these school installations, with the first phase expected to connect to the grid within three months.

EF/MA