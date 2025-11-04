Alireza Jahanbakhsh signs for FCV Dender EH

TEHRAN - Iranian international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh has joined Jupiler Pro League side FCV Dender EH.

The 32-year-old winger has signed a one-year contract with the Belgian team, with an option for an additional year. FCV Dender EH sit the bottom-placed team in the Jupiler Pro League.

Jahanbakhsh started his career in his native Iran Damash Gilan before joining Dutch club NEC Nijmegen in 2013. He then joined AZ Alkmaar, and the Dutch team sold him to English club Brighton for €22.5 million in 2018. Three years later, the Iranian returned to the Netherlands to play for Feyenoord. Last season, he played for Heerenveen, scoring three goals in twenty appearances.

Jahanbakhsh had been a free agent since the summer.

He has 95 caps and 17 goals for Team Melli. He represented Iran in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.